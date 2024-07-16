Urgent call for blood donors due to emergency shortage of Type O blood

Vitalant is putting out an urgent call for blood donors, as it faces an emergency shortage of type O blood.

Summer vacations, extreme heat lead to fewer blood donors

The nonprofit blood services provider says it saw a 30% blood donation shortfall over the Fourth of July holiday week, with low numbers of donors reported for the summer in general.

The decline in donors was evident in June with about 8,000 fewer donations than needed. Extreme heat and summer vacations helped continue the trend of low turnout, with about 7,500 fewer donations than usual seen for the week of the Fourth of July.

Type O blood in particular need

Type O blood has dropped to an 18-month low, Vitalant says. O-negative is particularly critical to have in stock as it can be given to patients of any blood type. That’s why it’s frequently used in emergencies when a patient’s blood type is unknown, giving it the distinction of being the universal donor. O-positive may be given to patients with any positive blood type.

According to the American Red Cross, O-positive is the most common blood type, found in 38% of the population. Just 7% of the population have O-negative blood. Vitalant is urging people with those two types in particular to step forward and give the gift of life, though donors of all types are needed and welcome.

“No doctor should have to face the impossible choice of which patient receives the blood they need and who must wait,” Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Ralph Vassallo, M.D. said in a news release. “There isn’t anything that can substitute for lifesaving blood donations from generous donors. Donors of all blood types continue to be urgently needed.”

Chance to win a new car if you donate

To help encourage donations, through July 27, those who donate through Vitalant will be entered for the chance to win a new car, with a value of up to $30,000.

Vitalant says it has thousands of donation appointments currently available. Information about local blood drives, as well as locations of blood donation centers, can be found on the Vitalant website, through the Vitalant app, or by calling 877-25-VITAL (877-25-4825).

Photo courtesy: Vitalant

