Vintage car show revs up downtown Naperville

Car enthusiasts cruised into town on Saturday, June 14, for the annual Downtown Naperville Vintage Car Show.

“This is a great place to enjoy some older cars, and the owners are almost always right beside the car where you can ask questions,” said attendee Lynn Pries.

A lineup of classic cars for all to enjoy

Classic models in a range of styles were on display for the community to get a close-up view. One return car owner on site was Tom Harrington, showing off his vintage car from the 1960s.

“This is a 1966 Mercury Comet Cyclone GT, 4 speed convertible. It’s a very rare car, there’s only probably a few 100 of them left in the country,” Harrington said. “It’s got factory options like the fiberglass hood, 390 GT engine…this particular car has won four concourse awards, so it’s 100% stock, it’s just a great example of this car.”

Tractors get their moment to shine too

Even tractors got a chance to shine at the event. Naperville resident Tom Kuhn, with the Good Old Toys tractor club, talked about how he acquired his vintage John Deere, and the delight his group has at sharing their passion with others.

“Marianne Lisson, that’s my wife’s maiden name she, her dad had the tractor,” Kuhn said. “In 1989, they had a sale, farm sale, and I came in, bought the tractor from the family, and restored it and started a club and that’s just us, this is what we do. We go to places and bring them, and just have a wonderful time displaying agricultural equipment.”

Car show’s timing on Father’s Day weekend made for a fun family outing

And the day was made even more special for some, with the car show landing on Father’s Day weekend, as per tradition.

“My car was actually my father’s car originally so it has a special meaning for me, particularly on this weekend,” shared car owner Barry Greenburg. “It’s a 1968 Cadillac Eldorado, it has a 472 cubic inch engine, 37 horsepower, 525 torque.”

Those who came out to see the show were appreciative of the wide range of vehicles on display, and the efforts of the organizers.

“Naperville’s a nice town for the fact that they do things like this. They’re a good group of people that really like to host a variety of events and get together as a community. And I think something like a car show is a great way to bring out a lot of people that have common interests and maybe people that don’t realizethat they have an interest in it might enjoy themselves too,” said attendee Ray Ferguson.

Videographer: Mark Codo

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!