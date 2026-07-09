Vitalant seeks donors to fill type O blood shortage

The nationwide blood bank Vitalant says it is facing a “critical shortage of type O blood” and is calling for donors to step up and give in the coming weeks.

The type O supply recently hit a two-year low and has been decreasing since May, Vitalant said in a news release. To help boost supply, Vitalant says, “hundreds of blood donation appointments in Naperville” need to be filled before the end of July.

Type O blood is versatile, always in need

Type O blood is the most commonly transfused blood type in U.S. hospitals, Vitalant says, because O-negative blood can help any patient, and O-positive can be given to anyone with a positive blood type.

“Patients with type O-positive blood make up about 39% of the population, but they can only receive type O blood,” Amie Rawson, senior vice president of donor services at Vitalant, said in a news release. “When there’s a shortage, doctors may have to decide who can receive it immediately and who can wait. That is why maintaining an adequate supply of all blood types is essential to ensure every patient gets the blood they need, especially when seconds count.”

Holiday weekend worsens blood shortage

Vitalant says the Fourth of July holiday weekend caused a drop of several thousand donations — a gap it is now trying to fill with outreach to donors and incentives.

The blood bank says most people are eligible to donate blood, and the process takes about an hour. Blood and platelet donors can make an appointment at a Vitalant donation center or sign up for a blood drive online or by calling (877) 258-4825. Vitalant also offers appointments via an app available for download.

Vitalant’s Naperville donation center at 2764 Aurora Ave. is one of 15 in Illinois.

To further encourage donors to give now, Vitalant is offering a handful of promotions, including free T-shirts, while supplies last, to people who donate before July 11, and entry into a raffle for a chance to win a car for all donors between July 9 and Aug. 8. Scheduling an appointment using the promo code JULYGIFT-2026-V also will earn donors a $20 gift card in Vitalant Donor Rewards.

“Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission,” Vitalant says.

Stay in the know – sign up for our daily news update!