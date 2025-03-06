Volunteers needed to help ‘Feed the Need’ this weekend at Benedictine

More volunteers are needed to help “Feed the Need” this weekend at a food packing event being held at Benedictine University in Lisle.

Feed the Need! Mobile Pack event at Benedictine

Feed My Starving Children is hosting the Feed the Need! Mobile Pack event, which aims to put together more than 800,000 meals to help feed children in need around the world. Volunteers work in two-hour shifts to help assemble packs of rice, soy, dried vegetables, vitamins and minerals, which are then boxed and shipped to help malnourished children.

The packing will take place Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9.

The event was put together by a coalition of churches, organizations, schools, and individuals from the DuPage, Will, and Kane county area. This year’s efforts will be boosted by the event’s premier partner, Gerald Subaru of Naperville and North Aurora, which donated supplies for 70,000 meals.

Multiple food-packing slots available for volunteer sign-up

Anyone aged 5 or up is welcome to help, with organizations encouraged to gather a group of volunteers for the cause.

“We’re seeking more churches, businesses and civic groups to participate with volunteers and funding so we can reach our meal production goals to feed starving kids and families,” said Matt Hebel, chairman of the Feed the Need! MobilePack in a news release. “We can’t wait to see the Rice Center filled with so many generous volunteers packing food, saving lives and giving hope!”

Openings remain for two-hour shifts all day Saturday running from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. and for the 10 a.m. to noon slot on Sunday. Shift times and registration information are available on the event website. Packing will take place in Benedictine’s Dan and Ada Rice Center at 5700 College Road.

