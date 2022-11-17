Washington St. Lane Reduction

Washington St. will be cut down to one lane in each direction between Osler Drive and Martin Ave. from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the installation of antenna equipment. Large vehicles should utilize alternative routes.

District 203’s Adjustments to FY 2023 Budget

Naperville School District 203 is going through the formal process of amending its fiscal year 2023 budget for the current school year. The document, which was approved this summer, is being tweaked to accommodate a pair of sizable expenses.

The amendments include the allocation of $10 million toward an addition at Steeple Run Elementary School and $232,375 toward the late summer expenditure of purchasing vehicles for the district’s driver’s education program.

State law requires District 203 go through a series of steps before the budget is officially amended, including a formal public hearing that will take place at a school board meeting Dec. 19. After the hearing is completed, and the budget is amended, District 203 will file the amended budget with the Illinois State Board of Education.

Warhol Exhibition Tickets

Timed tickets for the Warhol Exhibition coming to College of DuPage go on sale Dec. 3. The exhibit “Warhol: Featuring Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop/Works from the Bank of America Collection.” will begin next summer, and run from June 3 to Sept. 10.

The exhibition will feature 94 works from the Bank of America’s Art in our Communities program and more than 100 from COD’s permanent art collection. Tickets are available on the Cleve Carney Museum of Art website.

Matched Donations for Loaves & Fishes on Giving Tuesday

Thanks to BMO Bank and generous donors, Loaves & Fishes Community Services has a chance to get $105,000 in matching donations this Giving Tuesday.

Loaves & Fishes says the number of clients they serve has more than doubled since the beginning of the year, making those donations that much more needed. Currently serving over 6,000 people each week, the food pantry expects those numbers to rise even more over the winter months.

Giving Tuesday takes place November 29 this year, designated as a day encouraging the public to donate time, talent and funds to non-profit organizations.

2023 Naperville Ale Fest

Ticket sales have kicked off for Naperville Ale Fest’s 2023 Winter Edition. The event will take place on Feb. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. at Frontier Park, located at 3380 Cedar Glade Dr.

More than 150 beers will be on tap for the Ale Fest, and hot cider, hot chocolate and food trucks will be available as well. A holiday-themed beer infusion tent will be available, giving attendees the chance to enhance their drinks with vanilla beans, cinnamon and coffee.

General admission tickets are available on the Naperville Ale Fest Winter Edition website.