Waubonsie Valley football reclaims the Eola Bowl from Metea Valley

It’s that time of the year for the Eola Bowl. Waubonsie Valley football looks to reclaim the trophy from Metea Valley. The Warriors come into the game after dropping their last two matchups while the Mustangs are still looking for a win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie opens the scoring in the second quarter

Not much action in the first so we skip to the second. Luke Elsea faces a third and ten as he drops back firing downfield finding Brady Teeple for the 20-yard gain.

A couple of snaps later Elsea connects with Julian Johnson who makes his way to the sideline before being pushed out at the 15.

The Warriors continue the drive. Luke Elsea hands off to Chrisjan Simmons who walks in the opening touchdown. WV misses the PAT so they lead 6-0 with 8:16 left in the half.

Next possession for Metea. Lucas Van Vlerah throws downfield but his pass is picked off by Owen Roberts giving the Warriors the ball right back

Waubonsie makes their way downfield as they face a 4th down on the 15. Luke Elsea finds Julian Johnson in space who breaks a tackle but he’s stopped just shy of the first down by Lucas Van Vlerah. The Mustangs trail 6-0 going into halftime.

The Warriors extend their lead in the third quarter

Luke Elsea starts the second half with the ball. He looks for Brady Teeple but his pass is intercepted by Christian Lee who returns the ball to the 30.

Metea trying to generate some offense but things just aren’t clicking as Van Vlerah’s pass is picked off by Josh Tinney giving the Warriors the ball right back.

Waubonsie marches right down the field thanks to the running game of Chrisjan Simmons who breaks multiple tackles before getting taken down at the five-yard line.

Once again it’s Simmons who makes his way through the crowd for the short touchdown run. WV goes for the two-point conversion as Luke Elsea connects with Julian Johnson in the endzone. Waubonsie goes up 14-0 with 4:47 left in the third.

The green and gold get the ball right back. Luke Elsea throws over the top picking out Julian Johnson who makes his way to the ten-yard line for a big pickup for the home team.

Waubonsie closes out the game in the fourth quarter

Same drive but in the fourth quarter. Elsea finds Sincere Martin for another Warrior touchdown. WV cruising, now up 21-0.

The Warriors aren’t slowing down. Elsea hands off to Chrisjan Simmons who finds the gap before being dragged down in the endzone.

Waubonsie Valley football come out and dominate Metea Valley winning the Eola Bowl by a final score of 28-0.

