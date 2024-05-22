Waubonsie Valley senior named as U.S. Presidential Scholar

Waubonsie Valley High School senior Sai Peddainti has been named as a U.S. Presidential Scholar.

“I feel an utmost sense of gratitude because this honor also culminates in a sense of pride for our district’s wonderful faculty and resources that provided the rightful growth and leadership within myself today,” said Peddainti.

One of 161 nationwide chosen for the honor

The Naperville resident is one of 161 high school seniors nationwide and one of five in Illinois chosen for the honor.

Students are selected for their excellence in academics, the arts, and career and technical fields, as well as their commitment to community service and leadership.

Active in extracurriculars and community service

Besides his academic achievements, Peddainti is involved in a number of extracurricular activities. He’s a drum major for the school’s marching band, co-instructs the WVHS weightlifting club, is co-VP of a political discourse club, and runs varsity track.

He’s also active in community service, lending a hand at Best Buddies International and providing bilingual service at a hospital, among other service projects.

Peddainti plans to attend the University of Minnesota Twin Cities where he will major in neuroscience under the pre-med track path and minor in Spanish. He plans to one day become a pediatric neurosurgeon.

“I hope to open a pediatric clinic to help serve my community. I would love to provide children a chance to live a happy and sustainable life by reducing the effects of their neurological conditions,” said Peddainti. “Furthermore, I plan to aid and service in developing countries to establish proper medical care and affordable surgical procedures for kids struggling with neurological and optical ailments.”

U.S. Presidential Scholars honored this summer

The U.S. Presidential Scholar program was launched in 1964 to “recognize and honor some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors,” according to the U.S. Department of Education. This year marked the 60-year anniversary of the program.

Peddainti, along with the other students selected as Presidential Scholars will be honored this summer in an online recognition program.

Photo Courtesy: Sai Peddainti

