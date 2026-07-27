Waves women’s walking group offers support with each step

After feeling like she was constantly trying to keep her head above water, Lisle mother of two Amanda Dowdikan turned to walking as a means of comfort, quickly realizing it could lead to something bigger.

“I told myself on those walks if I get through this, I want to make sure no matter what wave any woman is riding, they don’t feel like they have to ride it alone,” she said in an Instagram video in May.

Making waves with other women

She posted on social media a simple ask for others to join her for the next walk. What started as a few steps together blossomed into the “Waves Women Walking Community.” In about eight weeks, nearly 2,000 women across Chicagoland have joined the movement.

“It’s just something a lot of women can relate to,” said Dowdikan. “The waves are never going to end. It’s a part of life, but it’s about who you move through them with that’s important.”

“Being in the western suburbs is new for me,” said participant Bonnie Lee. “So having folks to meet with and explore these areas that are new for me is fabulous.”

The group holds weekly meetups throughout the suburbs, like its most recent one in downtown Naperville. Dowdikan says it’s a safe space where women can keep active while sharing openly about the tides of life – from motherhood to divorce, from career changes to grief, and other major life events.

“I’ve been addressing some health concerns,” said Lee. “I’ve met some other folks who are going through the same, and so we’re able to really support each other and kind of trade notes.”

While many show up for the first time not knowing a single soul, no one walks alone for too long.

“[I’m] pretty excited to come for a walk in my community and meet new ladies that are like-minded and love nature,” said first-time participant Rosa Cruz.

Hoping for a ripple effect

Dowdikan hopes to see the idea expand across the country, showing that healing and connection can be as simple as putting one foot in front of the other.

“I think the more we can support women in safe forums, to be able to walk, move your body during health activities, the better, and if I can help one woman out there feel less alone, it’s all worth it.”

Following the success of the women’s all walks, Dowdikan has started hosting ‘Little Waves’ to include parents and their children.

The Waves group and its walks are all free, with more info on upcoming events on its Facebook page.

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