Where To Ice Skate And Sled This Winter In Naperville

With a big winter storm on its way, the Naperville Park District is reminding residents about its ice skating and sledding locations this winter in Naperville.

Where To Go Ice Skating

The skating areas need time to freeze, sometimes requiring a long period of cold weather. The Park District indicates that the ice is safe to skate on with a green flag at each location, and not safe with a red flag. The status of each ice rink can also be found on the Naperville Park District website.

The five available are:

Centennial Park, 500 W. Jackson Ave. (lighted)

Nike Sports Complex, 288 W. Diehl Rd (lighted)

Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, 3252 Wolf’s Crossing Rd. (lighted)

Meadow Glens Park, 1303 Muirhead Ave.

Gartner Park, 524 W. Gartner Rd.

Lit rinks are open until 10 p.m. Those without lights close one-hour past sunset.

Sledding Locations This Winter In Naperville

The Park District has prepped and primed all the sled hills across town. At the sled hills, there’s a 2-inch snow requirement and grass cannot be visible.

The eight available sled hills are:

Arrowhead Park, 711 Iroquois Avenue

Brook Crossings, 1015 95th Street

Country Lakes Park, 1835 North Aurora Road

Gartner Park, 524 W Gartner Road

May Watts Park, 804 S. Whispering Hills Drive

Weigand Riverfront Park, 2436 S. Washington Street

Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, 3252 Wolf’s Crossing Road

Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave.

Of the eight, only Rotary Hill has lights and is open til 10 p.m., the others close at dusk.

People can enjoy sledding and snowboarding at all of the hills.

Stay Clear Of Retention Ponds

The Naperville Park District also urges parents to teach their children about pond safety.

Retention ponds within neighborhoods may appear to be iced over, but those looks can be deceiving. Often there are thin patches throughout, leading to dangerous conditions. It’s best to stay off them.

That Goes for pets as well. Pet owners should make sure if they are taking their dog out for a walk near a pond or lake, have their pet on a leash.

Naperville News 17’s Joe Kennedy reports.

