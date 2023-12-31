Winter weather advisory issued for Naperville and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service (NSW) has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of North Central and Northeast Illinois. The advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

Freezing rain and slippery road conditions are expected

Freezing rain is predicted overnight turning into light snow on Sunday morning. Less than a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is expected especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated surfaces. Roadways are expected to be slippery overnight.

Although major impacts aren’t expected, the City of Naperville said on social media that crews are prepared to respond if needed.

Naperville’s Naper Notify System

Naperville residents are encouraged to sign up for city-wide notifications from the city’s Naper Notify System. The system sends out alerts regarding community information such as severe weather advisories, public safety alerts, and utility outages.

