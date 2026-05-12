Neuqua Valley boys tennis gets a win over Benet Academy

With only a few days before the ESCC conference championship tournament, Neuqua Valley boys’ tennis takes on Benet Academy. The two friendly rivals traditionally play a college-format matchup, but this year they opt for a high school-format matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua starts strong in one doubles

Wildcats Boris Sirotkin and Alp Tunar take on Redwings Ian DiSanto and Peter Charuk in one doubles.

Into the second set as Boris Sirotkin serves for the Wildcats. Freshman Ian DiSanto hits a nice return just out of reach of Wildcat Alp Tunar for the point.

After the Wildcat serve, Wildcat Boris Sirotkin hits a powerful shot that is too high for the Redwings for the Neuqua point.

Boris Sirotkin and Ian DiSanto exchange returns until the Wildcat steps into a nice corner shot for the point.

The Redwings look to close out the match in two sets as Redwing senior Peter Charuk splits the defense on his return for the point. Charuk and DiSanto go on to secure the two-set win over Neuqua: 6-1, 6-4.

The Wildcats roll in one singles

Moving on to one singles as Benet’s Charlie Flavin matches up against Neuqua’s Keshav Menon, who finished at the DVC singles runner-up last week.

A long rally breaks out from the back row as the Redwing and Wildcat look to create an opening. After a high return from Menon, the Redwing attacks the net and plays it short for the point.

Flavin serves in the far court. Menon sends a fast return that sneaks past Flavin for the point. Menon goes on to secure the first set, 7-5.

Late in the second set, Menon steps into a tough forehand shot as the Redwing can’t get his return over the net. Menon secures the second set win, 6-1, to earn a win for the Wildcats.

Kandhari and Chen get a win for the blue and gold

In three doubles, Redwings Max Van Vuren and Declan Robinson take on Wildcats Shaurya Kandhari and Andrew Chen.

After the Redwing serves, Neuqua’s Shaurya Kandhari plays it short as the Max Van Vuren return falls short of the net.

Later in the set, Van Vuren and Kandhari exchange returns from the back row as the Wildcat’s return meets the net. After splitting the first two sets, we move into a tiebreaker.

Shaurya Kandhari and Declan Robinson volley from the back row. Robinson carefully avoids Wildcat Andrew Chen near the net during the exchange as Van Vuren can step in front of Kandhari’s return and goes for the smash for the point.

Kandhari serves for Neuqua. Neuqua’s Andrew Chen is in the perfect place as his shot splits the Redwing defense for the point.

Later on, Kandhari and Van Vuren trade returns from the back row as Andrew Chen’s shot sneaks past the Redwing for the point. Kandhari and Chen go on to secure the third set victory, 10-3.

Neuqua gets the match victory

In the final match of the day, Neuqua’s Ibrahim Faruqi takes on Benet’s Jack Dills in two singles.

Both Faruqi and Dills give it their all during the rally with multiple tough returns. The Redwing puts an end to the rally as his shot lands in the back row for the point.

Later on, Faruqi looks to close out the match in two sets as the Wildcat and Jack Dills begin another rally. Faruqi forces Dills to move to the right before firing a shot out of the Redwing’s reach for the game-winning point.

Benet does earn a win in three singles from freshman Nolan Price, while Neuqua wins two doubles thanks to Jayden Chiou and Akhil Matham. Neuqua Valley secures the team victory over Benet Academy, 5-2.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.