2025 Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic Naperville North vs Naperville Central football

Matt Lauterbach and Patrick Codo bring you the NCTV17 broadcast of the 2025 Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic between Naperville North and Naperville Central, played on October 24th.

The Redhawks would love to end the season on a high note after a 2-6 season filled with close calls and heartbreak. The Huskies are heading to the postseason with a record of 5-3 heading into the regular season finale. Naperville Central won last season’s matchup in a 24-21 thriller.

The 2025 match-up was at North Central College in downtown Naperville for the annual Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic!

