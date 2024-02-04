A strong first half leads Naperville North girls basketball to a win over Naperville Central

We got the crosstown classic as Naperville North basketball hosts Naperville Central. The Redhawks won the last meeting, 59-49, and enter tonight off a win against Dekalb. The Huskies have won their last two games against Plainfield Central and Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Crosstown Classic remains tied after the first quarter

The Huskies lead us off with some solid passing around the perimeter. Kendall Johnson gets the ball and drains the three from downtown, and North goes up 8-5.

Next play, Erin Hackett gets the steal for Central and we go the other way. She plays a no-look pass to Emerson Burke, who nails the trifecta. The Redhawks are now in front, 9-8.

Natalie Frempong drives down the court, and she finds Ava Podkasik open down in the corner. The freshman buries the trey, and we are tied at 11 after one quarter of action.

Frempong and Naperville North’s offense explodes in the second quarter

Redhawks pushing up the court, with Burke swinging it to Hackett. She attacks the basket and converts this difficult layup. Central trails 19-15 early in the second.

Naperville North has possession here. Frempong feeds it to Emily Roesler, and she dishes it to Lillian Bouska, who drains the three from the corner. The Huskies are rolling now, extending their lead to 27-15.

Frempong goes one-on-one, attacks the paint, and gets the layup plus the foul! The Huskies take a 33-17 lead going into halftime.

Burke and Hackett rally the Redhawks back into it

The Huskies look to keep the offense flying in the second half. Johnson finds Anna Richards open and splash. Three points to Naperville North, and they’re now up by 16.

The Redhawks look to create a spark on offense. Burke dishes it to Hackett, and she hits the contested jumper. Central trails 38-24.

Redhawks with the ball inside before Burke finds Hackett again. She drives towards the basket and gets the floater to go down for two. Central trails 46-36 as we go into the fourth quarter.

Naperville North girls basketball pull away from Central

The Redhawks look to keep the momentum going in the fourth. Burke dishes it to an open Emily Moran, and she hits the long-distance two. Central still trails by eight.

The Hawks bring the ball up the court, but as they do it gets stolen by Podkasik. She swings it to Frempong, who lays one up for two. She finishes the night with 24 points, and the Huskies are up 52-43.

Closing out the contest, North shows off the ball movement, leaving Richards open, and she buries this jumper to seal it. The Huskies avenge their December loss to the Redhawks with a 63-54 victory and have now won three straight games.