A trifecta of new coaches step up for girls volleyball in Naperville

Girls volleyball is back in Naperville, and this season, half of the local high schools, Naperville Central, Naperville North, and Waubonsie Valley, are welcoming longtime coaches contributors to their volleyball programs into the role of varsity head coach. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

Eric Kaisling steps up to coach girls volleyball at Naperville Central

Bri Isaacson announced her retirement last fall after two separate stints as head coach at Naperville Central. She leaves with two state titles and 413 career wins across two decades in the role. It’s a legacy that Eric Kaisling, a former assistant coach under Isaacson, is ready to build on.

“Brie always looked for what was best for the program, and she always tried to do things that made a great experience for the kids and that rang home with me. Said Eric Kaisling, Head Coach of Girls Varsity Volleyball at Naperville Central High School.

“It is a big adjustment. You’re not in charge of just 12 girls. You’re in charge of 60-plus girls. But it’s something that I’ve been looking forward to, having the opportunity to try and put my own spin on the program,” Kaisling added.

“It doesn’t feel like a big transition because he’s been part of the program for a while, so he knows a lot of things,” said Naperville Central team captain Caroline Impey. “I feel like he’s doing a great job this year. He’s, like, coming up with ways to connect the team and make us closer, which I feel like has helped our connection on and off the court.”

“I think it’s really good because he helps us work together more. He has certain things he will say that help us out for games and just like little reminders that sometimes we need to work together more, to call the ball more, and just little things that can help us play,” said Naperville Central captain Sophia Svingen.

Nate Bornancin continues the volleyball legacy at Naperville North

Naperville girls volleyball coaches also welcomes a new varisty leader at Naperville North, one who has competed against Coach Kaisling as part of multiple volleyball programs with the Huskies. Nate Bornancin served as the varsity boys head coach from 2010 to 2022, before working as an assistant under longtime girls coach Jennifer Urban for the past several years. Urban also stepped down at the end of 2024 after leading the program to 571 victories and 11 regional championships in her 22 seasons.

“Really, she’s built such an amazing program here in the last 22 years; it’s been a dream to come in, and it wasn’t necessarily intimidating taking over for a Hall of Famer, but it was the pressure of taking over what she’s built,” said Nate Bornancin, Head Coach of Girls Varsity Volleyball at Naperville North. “You know, it’s no secret the success that this program’s had in terms of winning percentage over the last 22 years, it’s one of the winningest public school programs in the state. So I know that, I think everyone else knows that, too, unfortunately for me. But I’m really looking forward to this opportunity,” said Bornancin

“It’s definitely sad to see Urban go. She’s definitely a lot of girls’ favorites here, but I think it’s a really good new, fresh start for this program,” said Naperville North Captain Jessica Dickow. “It was definitely an adjustment in the beginning, but I think Coach B definitely has a lot of the same culture that he’s bringing in since he’s been here for a lot of years.”

Naperville North team captain Elle Smith said, “I think he’s just done a great job. You know, just adjusting and realizing that we’re going to have to make that switch. Not only him having to make that switch, but us too.”

“I’ve had Coach B the past couple of years, too. So it’s not like a new coach to me. It’s just a new position for him. But his culture is the same. But it’s also different in a good way. Our team identity is a big thing that he talks about. So it’s just it’s similar and different, but it’s a big change, it’s nice,” said Naperville North Captain Enette Bednarz

Noel Soto goes from boys coach to girls coach at Waubonsie Valley

Over in Indian Prairie School District 204, Waubonsie Valley turns to Noel Soto to take the reins of the Warriors girls’ team this fall.

Soto has been the head coach for Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball since 2016, one of only two coaches the program has ever had. Now, he’s looking forward to the new opportunity to take over for former head coach Kari Galen, winner of three regional titles in eight seasons leading the Warriors.

“It was a great opportunity for me to learn the other side, with girls. I’ve had a lot of my students who were volleyball players here in the program. Ask me, why don’t you coach? Why don’t you coach? So when the opportunity arose, I’m like, you know what? Why don’t I coach?” said Noel Soto.

“I said, this would be a great opportunity for me to see, you know, be able to coach the girls. Totally different type of volleyball. Boys, you know, they want to hit the ball as hard as they can. Girls are so much more technically sound. My goal as a coach is always to make them better players when they leave this program. Coaching is teaching. I just have a different classroom right here.”

And of course, there’s the opportunity to once again go head-to-head against his volleyball colleagues at Central, North, and the rest of the DuPage Valley Conference.

“Coaching-wise, I think this DVC, we have some great coaches. We compete, and our kids compete on the court. Other than that, like we’re coaches trying to do what’s best for kids and have kids do good things right? And that’s what we’re looking for,” said Soto.

Naperville girls volleyball embraces all new coaches

Three new Naperville girls volleyball coaches are taking over three successful programs. Each focused on uplifting the students, the community, and the love of the game.

“I’ve been given an opportunity to be a head coach for both boys and girls. It’s a great honor. I tell the parents this all the time. It’s an honor. They trust me with their most precious assets in their life, right? Their children,” said Coach Soto

“Taking that understanding of where they’re coming from, their training, and making sure that they have an experience here that’s positive, that’s focusing on developing them as players, but more importantly, teammates,” said Coach Bornancin

“I’ve talked to my coaching staff and said, your goal is to make sure the kids are having a great experience. And if the kids are not having a great experience, you’ve got to figure out what it is that is causing that to happen, and hopefully we can change that for them,” said Coach Kaisling.

For more prep sports stories and highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.