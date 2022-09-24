Aidan Gray and Luke Williams Connect For Massive Touchdown

On this Play of the Week, we got Naperville North hosting DeKalb with Aidan Gray connecting with Luke Williams. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s Football Friday in the DVC as the Naperville North Huskies host the DeKalb Barbs. The Huskies look for their first conference win after losing to Neuqua Valley last week. The Barbs are coming off back-to-back shutout victories. Both teams are looking to improve their record to 4-1 on the season.

Aidan Gray is flushed out of the pocket looking to extend the play and finds Williams who makes a nice catch near the sidelines. He then turns on the jets up field, makes a pretty juke move, then cuts back inside for the long touchdown. That was his second score on the night. Plays like this are why Gray is a Northwestern commit and why Williams is getting Division I offers.

Huskies kicker David Olano makes the field goal from 35 yards to make it a two-score game. After a late North touchdown from Danny Eloe, they seal the victory and defeat the Barbs 38-21.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.