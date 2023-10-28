Aiden Clark’s four touchdown night powers Naperville Central football past Downers Grove South into the second round

The first round of the IHSA 8A football playoffs are here as Naperville Central begins their postseason on their home turf, holding the 14 seed and a 7-2 regular season record. Central takes on Downers Grove South football, a rematch of the 2013 first-round game that the Hawks won 36-0. Downers Grove South defeated the Redhawks 34-31 in the 2001 state championship as well. The Mustangs come in winners of six straight after starting the season 0-3. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Aiden Clark hits the ground running in the second quarter

We jump to the second quarter, and the Hawks game plan is just to feed Aiden Clark the ball, and let the running back do the rest. Clark gets things going in a big way early on as the junior scampers down the sideline for a 63-yard touchdown. The Redhawks strike first up 7-0.

The defense also continues to do its thing. Christian Kuta hits the QB spy button and it works as he stops Will Potter on his tracks to help end an early Mustang drive.

On the next offensive possession, they say let’s see what Clark can do. He just feels like running and you can kiss him goodbye for a 69-yard touchdown. The Central lead doubles to 14-0.

Downers Grove South unloads the air assault

Downers Grove South keeps on fighting as Potter drops back and passes to Keon Maggit who comes down with it down the sidelines for a 30-yard gain.

4th down coming up for the Mustangs, so Potter looks for Maggit again, and the connection pays off because Maggit scores a touchdown in traffic for Downers Grove South. A big time play as the deficit is cut in half 14-7 at halftime.

It’s been a quiet game for Central quarterback Jack Cook but he still gets it done as he finds Chris Bern and Bern turns on the jets for huge gain. They do get pushed back a bit because of a penalty but the Redhawk offense if back in business.

A hat trick for Aiden Clark

So they feed the rock to Clark who just scores touchdowns, and his third score gives Naperville Central their largest lead of the football game up 21-7 over Downers Grove South.

In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs are down but not out. Deon Davis picks up 15 yards that sets the visitors up at the one-yard line.

Kayden Smith takes the handoff and gets in for six. Once again, Downers South is right back in the game, trailing just 21-14.

Redhawk defense steps up in the end

A Logan Ellison field goal puts Central up by 10, and the defense comes to life, starting with Jake Stanish coming in hot and sacking Potter for a major loss.

Then on fourth down, Christina Kuta comes off the edge and sacks Potter to force a turnover on downs.

As the Hawks milk the clock, Clark throws in the knockout punch with his fourth touchdown of the game. Mustangs add on one more in the final minutes but it’s Naperville Central pulling off the 31-22 win in round one. The first playoff win for Naperville Central since 2021. The Redhawks will take on Barrington on the road in the second round.

