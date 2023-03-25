Allison Leslie scoring from way downtown

On this Play of the Week, we got Allison Leslie showing she can make shots from anywhere in the pool. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The DVC girls water polo season is upon us where only the strong survive. Waubonsie Valley welcomes Metea Valley with both teams off to strong starts this spring.

She takes the pass from Zoe Luttrell and scores from way out. What a shot from Allison Leslie as she makes it look easy and continues to impress in the water.

Waubonsie Valley looking to make one last push, but Juliana Carter makes the save on the Alex Skurka shot. The goalie then finds Addison Bludgen down on the deep end of the pool for the goal to clinch the game. Metea Valley picks up DVC win number one after a 13-8 victory over Waubonsie Valley.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

