Allison Li reacts fast to secure a diving point for Naperville North badminton

The badminton season is wrapping up conference play, and Allison Li takes over with an incredible diving play for Naperville North. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Allison Li lays out for a point

In the second set against Neuqua, Li defensively gets the racket up to deflect a smash, before dropping down and staying down to dig out a drop shot attempt. Li then makes another dive to flip a return back over and down for the point. She celebrates with her doubles teammate, but let’s slow it down for another look!

Some great hand-eye coordination and hustle from the Huskie on this rally. Li places a perfect arching shot over the net, and the celebration with Varsha Parthasarathy says it all!

Neuqua still wins in straight sets, but Li delivers one of the most entertaining points of the season for the Huskies.

