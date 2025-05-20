An eight-run second inning soars Naperville Central softball past Metea Valley

Naperville Central makes the trip to Metea Valley as the high school softball season hits the final week of the regular season. The Redhawks arrive winners of three straight as they climb up in the conference standings, while the Mustangs look to avoid a series sweep. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Shea Meech goes yard for an early lead

The Hawks have a runner on in the top of the second inning. Shea Meech hits a deep bullet to center and over the fence for a home run. Meech with a two-run bomb to give Naperville Central a 2-0 lead.

Avery Hayward keeps the second inning offensive swing rolling with an RBI as Natalie Lau crosses the plate.

Another batter, another RBI with Cali Lenz running to first and is safe after the first baseman can not make the out. That brings in two more runs and it’s 6-0 Redhawks.

We’re still in the second, and the Redhawks keep the runs flowing. A base hit by Jamie Saran allows Lenz to come on home. An eight run second inning open up an 8-0 for Naperville Central.

Metea looks to create some positive vibes in the bottom of the frame thanks to a base from Aleyna French.

However, Redhawk pitcher Avery Miller puts a stop to the Mustang surge by getting a punchout to retire the side. Miller with 12 strikeouts in the game.

Back to Saran who rips a high fly ball to left that doesn’t quite leave the ballfield, but it’s still a double for Saran.

Natalie Lau smacks a shot back to left, and the left fielder fails to make the catch, so Saran jogs to home plate to tally another run.

Metea Valley bats close the gap in the later innings

The Mustangs won’t quit as Maille Ernser smacks a grounder and beats the throw to first for a single in the bottom of the fifth.

Grace Feeley gets the doughnut off the board with an RBI double. The Mustangs tack on one more run in the seventh after a sac fly from Olivia Wipff but this one is all Naperville Central as the Redhawks win 9-2.

