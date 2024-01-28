Andrew captures the first ever IHSA girls wrestling regional title

Shepard High School is one of eight sites for the first-ever IHSA girls wrestling regional. Four of our area teams have wrestlers alive on day two looking to punch their tickets to sectionals in two weeks at Schaumburg. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North’s Keyi Wang ends her day on a high note

We start with the 105-pound fifth-place match with Naperville North wrestler Keyi Wang hitting reverse mode on Glenbard South Valerie Aligia. Wang wants to end her day on a high note and she does it in dominating fashion taking fifth place by a major decision to advance to sectionals. Nadiia Shykiv from Glenbard West wins the 105 pound championship.

In the fifth place bout at 115 pounds Naperville Central’s Grace Meluch rolls Wheaton Warrenville South’s Star Duncan onto her back to grab two points. Later on Duncan takes down Meluch and this she’s the one on top. All Duncan has to make the pin and that seals the deal.

Staying at 115 this time in the third place match as Glenbard West’s Karolina Konopka pins Neuqua Valley’s Veronika Arabova although both wrestlers are moving on to sectionals.

Andrew girls wrestling gets some insurance in the 115 championship

That champion at 115 pounds is Sophia Figueroa from Andrew who takes care of Metea Valley’s Uliana Shevtsova via the pin. A good showing from the Mustang in her first regional.

The Mustangs get a winner in the consolation finals with Rosie Picari. Her opponent is Andrew’s Ahlam Mehyar. Picari gets to work and puts Ahlam on her back for the pin to finish fifth as another Metea grappler is moving on.

At the 145-pound championship, Batavia’s Sydney Perry pins her way to a first-place spot over Downers Grove North. After a great day on the mats, the first-ever girls wrestling regional title lands in the hand of the Andrew Thunderbolts. Naperville Central comes in ninth as the best finish for our area schools in the regional round.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!