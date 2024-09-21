Andrew football routs Metea in Southwest Valley Conference Play

On a gorgeous September evening in Tinley Park, Andrew football hosts Metea Valley. The two face off as conference opponents for the very first time as members of the Southwest Valley Conference. Both teams come in at 1-2 on the year looking to get a leg up in the standings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Brandon Noe fights for an early sack for Metea Valley

The Thunderbolts start in their signature triple option, they motion a back out to the right, but it doesn’t faze Brandon Noe who comes off the edge to sack Drew Silvia on the second play of the game.

Despite the sack, the Bolts find themselves at midfield on the drive, and Brady Tanquilut flies down the middle nearly untouched, and he’s not losing that foot race as Andrew strikes first to go up 7-0.

Andrew football forces four first-quarter interceptions against Metea

Second down and 13 for Metea, Jake MacLeod fires to Dylan Liner, who bobbles the ball right into the arms of Amani Akins for a quick interception just 3 minutes into the game.

A few plays later, senior Alexander Pavelka gets the call and punches it in for a 13-0 lead early enough that the fans are still filing in.

Metea looks to strike back, but MacLeod’s pass is too high for Charles Flowers and Scott Oftedahl dives to make a play on the ball. The ref hesitates before giving the signal, confirming the second interception of the game for Andrew.

On the next play, a misdirection sends the Metea defense in all different directions and gets Tanquilut free up the middle for a lightning strike of a run. Andrew lead 21-0 after the senior’s second touchdown of the game.

Trouble with the snap on a Mustang punt and Akins comes up with the ball. They’d score another touchdown to lead 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Onto the second quarter, Drew Silvia drops back and airs it out looking for Dionte Thigpen, but Christopher Jordan makes a good play on the ball to get Metea their first takeaway of the game.

Jake Monahan picks off another pass which helps Andrew football defeat Metea 46-7

The Mustangs go to the air again, but Jake Monahan intercepts MacLeod’s throw. Monahan picks up a few blockers and cuts back out to the sideline. Two Metea defenders have a chance to stop him but Monahan fights through and stretches out to the goal line. A bit of suspense as the ‘Bolts await the call, but his effort was enough for the pick-six. It’s the fourth of five interceptions on the night for Andrew.

In the fourth quarter, MacLeod finds a wide-open Dominic Smith who hauls in Metea’s lone touchdown. Yet they fall to 1-3 on the season still in a 46-7 loss.