Annie Burk connects on two big threes in the third for Metea

Metea Valley girls basketball took down Neuqua Valley, and junior Annie Burk connects on two big threes to help build on their lead! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Annie Burk nails two threes for Metea

In the third quarter, we’re all square at 17, but the Mustang has something to say about it. Burk is left open for three, and knocks it down! Moments later, she gets herself open in the corner, and nails the catch and shoots three! That made it a 25-18 ball game, and let’s see the shots a couple more times.

Metea defeats Neuqua 43-36 and earns their first DVC win since January 2023!

