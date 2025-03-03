Arianna Garcia-Evans scores 11 straight points to give Waubonsie the lead

Waubonsie girls basketball trailed by as much as 15 against Bolingbrook in the Sectional Semifinals, but Arianna Garcia-Evans and the Warriors locked in for the comeback. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Arianna Garcia-Evans goes on a heater in the third quarter of the IHSA Sectional Semifinals for Waubonsie Girls Basketball

In the third, Garcia-Evans goes on an 11-0 solo run to tie up the contest. She starts it by turning defense into offense with the steal and layup.

After a Mporokoso miss, the junior guard gets the offensive board and scores the putback. With a defender on her, she just lets it rip from deep and sinks it!

Then after knocking down two free throws, Garcia-Evans gets across half-court, works a set with Taylynn Heard, and ties up the game at 36! Her solo run helps lift Waubonsie past Bolingbrook in the Sectional Semis!

