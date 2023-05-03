Ava Drehs throws 17 strikeouts in win for Neuqua softball over Naperville Central

The DVC schedule for softball continues. Neuqua Valley hosts Naperville Central. When these teams played earlier in the season, Neuqua won 14-12. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Central errors lead to Neuqua scoring in the second

Starting in the bottom of the second with Madysen Wagner up to bat as she hits a single down the first base line.

Next up to bat is Ava Drehs who bunts, she beats the throw to first and after a wild throw to third it allows Wagner to score.

Batting next is Ella Thormeyer who hits right down the middle bringing home Ava Drehs. Neuqua up 2-0.

Ava Drehs keeps the RedHawks off the board in the fourth

Leading off Naperville Central in the fourth inning is Julia Nicholus who smashes one deep into centerfield for a double.

However, Nicholus would get stranded on third base as Ava Drehs ends the top of the inning with back to back strikeouts.

Neuqua extends their lead in the sixth inning

Moving into the bottom of the sixth inning with Madysen Wagner who finds the space in right field for a single.

Up next is Trista Werner who cranks one into left field allowing Wagner to take home and extend Neuqua’s lead to three.

Neuqua bats are starting to wake up in the sixth as Ella Thormeyer hits a grounder to the infield and despite a runner being out at second, a wild throw to first allows another Wildcat to come home putting Neuqua up by four.

Ava Drehs throws 17 strikeouts for the win

Final chance for Central in the seventh inning as Courtney Fournier swings and misses. Ava Drehs picks up her 17th strikeout of the game helping Neuqua Valley shut out Naperville Central by a score of 4-0.

