Benet Academy senior Ava Mersinger has never been one to back down from a challenge. Three years ago, she was the lone freshman earning varsity playing time for one of the top girls basketball teams in the state. Last fall, she decided to join the brand-new Redwing flag football program for their inaugural campaign, despite not having played the sport in over a decade. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

“I was on an all-boys team, and I was the only girl when I was like four and did it for a year. Then I stopped doing it ever since, and then junior year, they started at Benet, so I joined, and I had so much fun I did it senior year,” said Benet Academy senior point guard Ava Mersinger.

From quarterback to point guard

In her final season, whether on the gridiron or the hardwood, Mersinger is that secret code for the black and red. Stepping into the role of quarterback in the fall, she guided the Wings to an 11-2 record, including a pair of playoff victories. Bolstered by her leadership experience at the QB position, she is now more confident as the basketball team’s starting point guard.

“Reading people on the field is helping me read people on the court, and football has more players on it too, so it’s a little more cramped, but it definitely has taught me a lot, and I’m definitely going to use it to help me with basketball, said Mersinger.

“I love having her as a teammate because she really pushes you to be your best whether it’s practice at flag football or basketball. I always think that she brings some intensity and like some competitive side to me that I don’t usually see,” said Ava’s flag football and basketball teammate Eve Sterbenz

Mersinger learns from an experienced roster

In her first three seasons on the basketball court, the Northern Illinois commit teamed up with multiple All-State veterans who have guided the Redwings to a record of 80-15 and three straight regional titles. Now, after their graduation, she’s eager to fill their shoes and help oversee the full court.

“In my freshman, sophomore, and junior years, I knew my role as a player and a teammate. This year, it’s going to look a little different, but I think over the years I learned a new thing every year, and this year I’m going to work on leadership and holding people accountable,” said Mersinger.

Whether throwing touchdowns or sinking buckets, Mersinger raises the game of all her fellow Redwings.

“She’s always there for you, which I feel like one of her biggest attributes is that you can turn to her for anything. She knows every play, everyone’s spot, and like, all the positions, which is really helpful, and she’s a great leader to have,” said Ava’s basketball teammate Lucy Tierny.

Size doesn’t matter

While Ava has never been one of the tallest players on the court, standing at 5’7, it’s the size of her heart and competitive drive that has led to her success.

“My biggest obstacle was probably overcoming the thought that I was too small and knowing that I’m way more than just my size, and just having confidence in myself, finding my confidence and using that on the floor,” said Mersinger.

With longtime assistant Kelsey Coulter taking over as head coach when the season tips off on November 17 against Lyons Township, the team’s point guard and senior leader is confident the team will see another stellar season.

“I’ve learned that confidence can take you a very long way. If you have confidence and believe in yourself, you can do anything you put your mind to,” said Mersinger.

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