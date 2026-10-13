Back-to-back Benet soccer state champions reunite after 25 years

Twenty-five years after taking the field as back-to-back 1A state champions, the Benet Academy boys soccer teams from 2000 and 2001 returned to the pitch together again, being recognized by the Redwing faithful for their accomplishments.

Traveling far and wide to come together

Players from both title teams reunited at Benedictine during a recent Benet football game for a halftime ceremony. Some remained within the Chicagoland area, while others traveled from out of state to reminisce about their days on the pitch.

“One just told me where he lives,” said former Benet Academy assistant soccer coach Manuel Aguilar. “He lives in Seattle, so he just flew in for this.”

Two state championships with two different journeys

The 2000 season saw the Redwings soar over the competition, going undefeated at 22-0-4, as they flew on their way to the school’s first state title, with a 3-1 win over St. Viator.

“All of us were friends, all of us got together off the field, and everyone just knew the role they needed to play within the team,” said 2000 Benet Academy boys soccer captain Luke Rojo.

The 2001 season appeared to be a different story for Benet. After starting the regular season at 7-7, the players rallied together as one flock, winning eight of their last nine to enter the playoffs at 15-7-1.

“We got to be together; we can’t be individual,” said former Benet Academy soccer head coach Henry Wind. “And then they were 7-7, I believe, and then all of a sudden, we had the meeting, and everyone else said we got to come together.”

With newfound motivation, Benet blazed through the playoffs, beating opponents Marmion Academy, Geneva, and Sycamore to make it back to the state finals. Once there, they faced Peoria Notre Dame in a match that saw not one, not two, but three overtimes. In triple OT, the Redwings defied all odds.

“I was standing right in front of Matt Soldato, he headed the ball into the goal,” said Benet Academy soccer alumnus Mark Opal. “It was a corner kick, and usually I’m the target because I’m a tall guy. I don’t think Matt headed a ball the entire season; he headed the ball into the goal. It was a November game. It was so cold, we all collapsed on the field. It was an unbelievable feeling.”

A lifelong connection

Now, 25 years later, the teams are united again, celebrating once more. Some sporting their old colors in the new age, while others prepping the next generation for high school soccer.

“I love the moment that we wanted, and it was fantastic; it was a good high, but now to think back and the kids, right now you see they’re all grown up, they have their own little kids, and that’s really nice to see,” said Wind.

The memories from two decades ago may be etched in history, but their legacy on the field is a key to success for other teams in the Redwing halls.

“I think it’s really a lesson in being resilient,” said Opal. “When you’re down, you’re never out, and if you stick together as a team, you can accomplish a lot of things,” said Opal.

For NCTV17 Sports, I’m Matt Lauterbach.

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