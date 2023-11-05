Barrington storms back to beat Naperville Central in the second round of the IHSA football playoffs

Naperville Central is back in the second round of the IHSA 8A football playoffs and is searching for their first quarterfinal appearance since 2017 to face Barrington. The matchup is the 3 seeded and undefeated Broncos, who are back in the second round for the first time since 2018 and have not lost a game going back to October of last season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jack Cook gets cooking early

The Redhawks get cooking with Jack Cook who finds an open Logan Devick for a 40-yard play that sets Naperville Central up deep in enemy territory.

A few plays later Cook finishes the drive with his feet and scores a touchdown to put Naperville Centra up 7-0 early.

The Broncos get the ball next and the Central defense takes right with Nick Zbylut forcing the fumble and Christian Kuta falling on the pigskin.

The offense rewards the defense as Cook draws up the screen to Aiden Clark who also does damage in the passing game, and he takes the rock in for a 21 yard touchdown. 14-0 Central nearly halfway in the first.

Barrington goes with the running attack

Barrington tries the run again and 1,000-yard rusher Dillon Fitzpatrick gets his boys fired up with a 27-yard run into enemy territory.

They stay with the run but with a new tailback in Calvin Jackson who score from 15 yards out. Barrington now trails 14-7.

Cook keeps stirring the pot for the Redhawks by finding Devick again who gets by defenders and picks up 41 yards on the catch and run.

More Redhawk touchdowns expands the lead

Then Clark gets his named called by taking the toss and into the endzone he goes for his second touchdown of the game. An explosive first quarter has Naperville Central up 21-7.

In the second quarter Fitzpatrick gets unleashed again. He takes the handoff, finds a hole and is if off and running down the sideline for a 37-yard touchdown and they once again cut the deficit in half this time to 21-14.

The Broncos have it again and QB Nick Peipert drops back a finds Matt Marusich who wins the one-on battle for the catch.

On the very next play Fitzpatrick scores another Bronco touchdown and this game is tied at 21 going into the break.

Broncos steal momentum in the fourth

Not much action in the third so we go right to the fourth and Maverick Ohle brings down Peipert to give momentum back to Naperville Central.

Barrington’s defense turns it up with Soran Leahy who stops Aiden Clark on the third down screen.

Peipert continues to use his arm and goes deep to Will Nazha who makes the catch to set the Broncos in inside the fifteen with under five minutes to play.

Peipert sends Barrington to the next round

Then Peipert drops back to pass and he finds Conor Fitzpatrick all alone in the endzone and it’s a Barrington touchdown. Broncos take the lead for the first time tonight at 28-21 with over three minutes to go.

The Redhawks are looking to get anything going on offense but Cook gets brought down by Ian Marderosian and that is all she wrote. Barrington picks up the win 28-21 ending the Redhawks season at 8-3. The Broncos will take on Maine South in the quarterfinals.

