Batavia Beats Benet to open the IHSA Girls Basketball season

Girls Basketball starts up this week as Benet Academy is looking to start the season strong after finishing as runner-up in last year's IHSA 4A State Finals. The Redwings start the season against the Batavia Bulldogs who lost in the sectional semifinals last season. This marks the first time in four years that Lenee Beaumont will not be on the Redwings roster, as she currently plays for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Tight first quarter

We start things off in the first quarter with Benet up 6-5, Brooke Carlson takes the pass and outruns the Redwing defense pushing her way through for a layup, getting the and-one to go. The Bulldogs take their first lead of the night up 8-6 after the free throw.

Same score following a Benet turnover, Kaidyn Hong throws it to Addie Prewitt who finds Natalie Warner all alone on the right side. She buries this shot home to make it an 11-6 game. The Bulldogs lead 11-9 after the first.

Batavia’s offense turns up in the second

The Bulldogs would keep applying the pressure in the second. With the lead now down to one Prewitt finds Hallie Crane wide open behind the Redwing defense to sink in another three. Batavia’s lead is now up 16-12.

Next possession with the score now down to two, Prewitt gets in on the scoring this time. She takes the quick pass from Carlson and sends it through from downtown to make it a 19-14 Bulldogs lead.

Carlson would continue to provide more assists, next Batavia possession with the score still the same, she finds Kylee Gerht open for another three-pointer. Three straight 3-point possessions for the Bulldogs have them up 22-14.

The three’s wouldn’t stop there. With the score now 24-17, Batavia needs another field goal to make it a 10-point game. They would get that as Julia Arulandu joins in on the fun to make it a 27-17 Batavia advantage.

When Carlson wasn’t providing assists she was soaring past the Redwings defense. Watch as she takes this pass from court to court in a matter of seconds to give the Bulldogs a healthy 29-17 lead.

Kylee Gerht would follow her in the layup parade, she takes the quick pass from Addi Lowe and sends this shot through to make it a 15-point lead over Benet. The Bulldogs would eventually go into the half leading 35-22.

Bulldogs cruise their way to a win

The Bulldogs would pick up right where they left off in the second half. On the opening throw Carlson intercepts the pass and takes it back for another layup 10 seconds into the second half to extend the Bulldogs’ lead back to 15.

Carlson would take another pass the distance. The ball bounces off a Redwing player and into Carlson’s hands as she takes it back for another layup to make the score 40-22.

Carlson, the Colorado State committ would continue to provide more assists. Later in the quarter, she finds Prewitt all alone again who sinks another three to give Batavia a now 54-33 lead over Benet.

The layups from Carlson would keep coming. She gets another layup to go en route to a 16-point third quarter fa 23 point 56-33 lead to end quarter 3.

Batavia would continue this in the fourth, as Carlson throws a backward pass to Gerht who drills another 3 to give Batavia a 28-point margin. They would win by that margin as the Bulldogs start the season off with a 76-48 win over the Redwings.

