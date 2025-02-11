Benet Academy 2025 State Dance Full Routine

Enjoy the full routine of the Benet Academy 2025 dance team from the IHSA 2A state finals from Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington!

After missing the cut for the state finals last year, sectional champion Benet Academy passed the 2A preliminary round with a score of 88.18, securing a spot in the top 12 and a trip to the second day of state.

Making their first-ever appearance in the state dance finals, the Redwings of Benet Academy finish their routine in seventh place, with a score of 89.10. A historic season for the Wings.

This year the top performance comes from the Geneva Vikings. After a third-place finish in 2024, Geneva took home the top prize in 2A with a score of 96.86 with big smiles all around for the victors.