Benet Academy baseball walks it off over Naperville North

It's time for some baseball action at Benet Academy as the Redwings face off against the Huskies of Naperville North in a non-conference showdown on a chilly Friday afternoon. Both teams are coming off conference series wins earlier in the week.

Pitchers and fielders make early stands

Pitching for Benet is Quinn Rooney and in the first inning he gets a punchout on Husky Sam Steele.

From the mound to the plate in the bottom of the first, Rooney hits a single on a slow chopper to third and hustles to first base safely.

Up next is Josh Gugora, who hits a grounder towards shortstop, where a double play turned by Charlie LaScala comes into effect keeping it all zeroes after one.

In the bottom of the second, Benet’s Luke Wildes hits to the outfield, but Huskie Max Steele dives in for an outstanding catch out in center. The big catch from Steele keeps the game scoreless.

Back at bat is Quinn Rooney in the third inning. He hits a fly ball to right field that Sam Steele is unable to haul the ball. Rooney heads to second base for a double.

With two outs for Benet, Brandon Person gets Gugora to fly out to Max Steele in center field. The game is still scoreless after three.

Trey Stade and Charlie Madzinski get Naperville North on the board

In the top of the fourth inning, Trey Stade from North sends the pitch to center field where Redwing collision comes up with Josh Gugora catching the fly ball. Charlie Madzinski, who reached via walk, tags up and beats the throw home just in time and the Huskies capture the first run of the game up 1-0.

Looking to add on in the fifth inning, Max Steele hits a grounder but falls to victim of a double play with Carson Ebeling, Nate Cerocke, and Jonny Rossi connecting on the 6-4-3 to send Steele and Matt Sonnenschein back to the dugout.

In the seventh, Benet relief pitcher Lucas Kohlmeyer gets a huge punchout on Lawton Close, giving the Redwings a chance trailing 1-0.

Quinn Rooney walks it off for Benet

Rooney is back at the plate in the bottom of the 7th with two on and nobody out after Niko Schaefer was hit by a pitch and a Merrick Sullivan single.

Rooney hits a line drive to right field for an in-play double that sends Merrick Sullivan and Niko Schaefer galloping to home plate for a Benet walk-off winner. The Wings are full of joy, celebrating with a victory dunk after the 2-1 win over Naperville North.

