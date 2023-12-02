Benet Academy boys basketball remains unbeaten after taking down Notre Dame 40-34

After a quick 5-0 start to the season, Benet Academy basketball looks to remain unbeaten with a matchup against ESCC foe, Notre Dame. Last year, the state runner-up Redwings were undefeated at home and they also won both meetings against the Dons. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Notre Dame and Benet go shot-for-shot

In the first quarter, Blake Fagbemi hits Gabe Sularski on the backdoor cut and he dumps it off for Colin Stack for the finish at the rim. Benet is up 7-5 with just over a minute left in the quarter.

On the other end, Ryder Raya penetrates the paint and kicks it out to Liam Ingles in the corner, he shoots over the contest and gets it to drop. Benet is still up 10-8 with a minute to go in the first.

Now in the second quarter, this is Brendan Fletcher powering his way toward the rim, giving a shot fake, and then using the glass for two. That one knots things up at 10 early on in the quarter.

With the game still tied up, Brady Sehlhorst has the ball and goes to work near the free-throw line. He fights through the tough defense and uses the soft touch off the glass for the bucket. Notre Dame takes a 14-12 lead with just under six minutes left in the half.

Fletcher tries to add to the lead but it’s off and the Redwings recover the miss and take off in transition. Jason Garcia pushes the ball up the court and then tosses it back to Patrick Walsh on the wing and his three-ball is up and good. That one puts Benet back on top 15-14.

Benet back with the ball with a minute left in the half. Sularksi gives to Jayden Wright, he’s able to get a step into the paint, spins back, and hits the mid-range jumper. With that, the Redwing lead extends to 19-14.

Benet Academy basketball looks to close it out and remain unbeaten

Fast-forward to the second half, Ingles maneuvers around the screen from Brendan Jost, then tosses back to him on the pop and he drills his second triple of the quarter. The Dons take a 26-21 lead and force Benet to take a timeout.

Moments later, Jayden Wright gets a defender to jump at his shot fake, he drives and kicks out to Fagbemi wide open in the corner, and he knocks it down. His long-range connection cuts the lead to 26-24 with three minutes left in the third.

After regaining the lead in the fourth quarter, Benet nearly gets a steal by Sularski, but the Dons retain possession and get an open look for Ryder Raya and that’s nothing but net. Notre Dame is up 31-30 with 5:30 to go.

On the other end, Fagbemi surveys the floor from the wing, he spots Wright on the dive cut to the rim, and he can get the bucket after the pump fake. The Redwings take a 34-31 lead with a little over four minutes left in the fourth.

On the next possession, Liam Ingles relocates after passing to Sehlhorst in the post and connects from deep again. That three-pointer ties the game up at 34 with three minutes to play.

Gabe Sularski throws one down to ice the game

Now with less than two minutes in the game, Sularski has the ball in the post. Patrick Walsh makes a quick cut to the rim and Sularski hits him for the easy two. The Redwings are up 3 with 1:30 left in the game.

Just seconds later, Gabriel Sularski jumps a passing lane leading to an open lane for the dunk and he sends it through. That one has everyone in the building fired up as Benet extends the lead to 5 with just over a minute to play.

The Dons are in desperation mode down six points. Fagbemi swats the layup attempt and the Redwings dribble out the clock of the victorious home opener. They take down Notre Dame 40-34, improving to 6-0 on the young season.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!