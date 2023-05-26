Benet Academy boys lacrosse crushes Naperville North in the sectional semifinal

Benet Academy boys lacrosse takes complete control en route to a dominant 18-2 win over Naperville North in the sectional semifinal. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We’re at St. Rita where Naperville North and Benet Academy boys lacrosse meet in the sectionals for the second consecutive year. Last season, the Redwings defeated the Huskies 16-9 in the sectional final.

Benet Academy gets off to a fast start

We’ll kick things off with Benet leading 2-0 early. This is Tommy Bartenhagen circling back towards the middle and unleashing a missile that zips right by the goalkeeper. Benet is up 3-0.

Immediately following that, Michael Frieri wins the draw, races into Naperville North territory, takes some bumps along the way, and then bounces a shot into the net. Those back-to-back goals have Benet on top 4-0.

Now in the second quarter, Frieri catches the ball in the middle of the field, takes a couple steps in, and gets another bouncing shot to get past the defense.

Redwings blow the game wide open

Just a minute later, Erik Lorenzl circles from behind the net, separates from the defense and slings a shot right over the goalkeeper’s shoulder. The Benet lead extends to 9-0.

Now down 11-0, North needs a momentum swing. This is Lucas Marschitz penetrating through the defense and sending a shot between the legs of the goalie. Huskies finally on the board.

Fast forward to the second half and the Redwings are in complete control. They swing ball around the perimeter until Erik Lorenzl finds Bartenhagen over the middle for another goal. Benet goes on to win 18-2 advancing to the sectional championship against St. Rita.

