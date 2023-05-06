Benet Academy boys lacrosse impresses in 16-6 home victory over The Valley

Benet Academy boys lacrosse explodes offensively in the first half to cruise to a 16-6 victory over The Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It is a beautiful day for boys lacrosse as The Valley travels to Benet Academy to take on the Redwings.

Benet Academy dominating in the first half

We start off with Erik Lorenzl struggling to get past Mason Lerma. Lorenzl then decides to fling the ball at the net and it goes in for the first goal of the game.

The Redwings continue on the attack as Grant Randolph finds Michael Frieri. He then runs upfield and fires a bullet to the back of the net. They lead 5-0.

The Valley looking for an answer and Lerma gives them just that by bouncing it in for the goal.

But Michael Frieri comes right back as he trips and scores an impressive diving goal to extend Benet’s lead.

In the second quarter, Jack Owen works his way from behind the net and quickly fires it in then takes a shot from Nick Liedel. Thankfully, Owen would be okay.

Grant Randolph turns the corner and finds Drake Napolski for the pretty low shot to make it a 13-3 advantage late in the half.

Redwings pulling out the trick shots

Going into the third quarter, Tommy Bartenhagen passes it out to Michael Frieri who throws a nice long shot to the net for the goal.

Later on, Brock Culberson passes the ball to Kale Bergante who gets a goal of his own.

Jumping ahead to the fourth, Tommy Tierney gives it to Connor Ryan who scores on the sidearm shot. The Redwings go on to defeat The Valley 16-6.

