Benet Academy boys soccer and Marmion battle to a thrilling 4-4 draw

We have Thursday afternoon soccer action at Benet Academy High School in this Chicago Catholic League Conference matchup as the Redwings host the Cadets of Marmion Academy. The Cadets enter on a two-match unbeaten streak, while the Redwings are on a five-match win streak as both teams battle to move up in the standings with the postseason just around the corner. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Teams trade goals in the early going

The Cadets get going on offense here. Benjamin Bierman connects with Jamin Berman, and he slots it past the goalkeeper for the opening goal of the contest.

However, the Cadets turn the ball over, and the Redwings look to take advantage. Evan Doy comes up with the ball, pulls some fancy footwork, and he rips a shot into the back of the net for the equalizer for the black and red.

Corner kick for Marmion as Mauro Alanis gets set to take it. He delivers a nice cross, and the ball goes towards the box, and Nathan Voelkner buries the header and scores, and the Cadets are back in front 2-1.

The Redwings even the score just before the break

Benet looks to get back into this for another equalizer, but John VanWiggeren’s shot goes wide.

It’s a free kick opportunity for the black and red as we approach the end of the first half. Captain Jack Wesley shoots towards the net. The goalkeeper gets to it but gives up a rebound. The ball bounces around the box as we have a mad scramble in front of goal, and Gray Zmrhal pounces on the rebound, tying the game heading into halftime.

The offense continues in the second half

We start the second half of the match with a corner kick for Marmion. Alanis takes the corner kick once again, and the ball bounces to Bierman. He takes a shot, but it sails over the crossbar.

Another set piece with a kick for Marmion Academy; Alanis rips this shot towards goal. The ball deflects off the post and in. The Cadets retake the lead 3-2.

Another free kick chance for the white and blue as the Cadets look to extend their lead. Alanis shoots, but Benet goalkeeper Patrick Williams makes a clutch save to keep the Redwings within one.

Benet goes on the counterattack here as they look to tie the match once again. Cole Siebert crosses it to Declan Crist, and he flicks the ball with his head, and it goes in for the Redwings, and the game is all even at 3-3 in this high-octane contest.

Jack Wesley delivers again

The Redwings look to keep the momentum going, and this time Wesley delivers a fantastic strike, and Benet takes a 4-3 lead.

However, Benet gives up a penalty kick late in the match down the other end of the pitch, and Berman takes it for Marmion, but he skies his shot well over the net.

The Cadets even the game in the final minutes

With under two minutes to go in the match, the Cadets push for a late equalizer. Alanis delivers a beautiful cross to Berman, and what a way to make up for that missed penalty as he just beats the goalkeeper and buries the goal for Marmion, recording his second score of the game.

This eight-goal thriller ends in a 4-4 draw as both teams earn a point and extend their respective unbeaten streaks in exciting fashion. Next up for Benet is another home match on Saturday against Belvidere North.

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