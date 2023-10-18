Benet Academy boys soccer blanks Hinsdale South in a regional semifinal victory

Benet Academy boys soccer begins the post season in class 2A with a regional semifinal matchup with Hinsdale South over at Nazareth Academy. The Redwings girls volleyball team stops by to root on the team, fresh off a victory over Nazareth. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet takes advantage of early opportunities

In the opening ten minutes, the Redwings hope to get on the board early. Matt Benka centers a ball to Jackson Mares, but the ball is knocked away by the Hornets goalie.

A few minutes later, Nick Roe sends a pass ahead to Brendan Bergnach, who gets knocked off the ball, but Matt Benka is there to fire in the strike as Benet takes a 1-0 lead.

After a goal from Mateo Picha, the sophomore looks to add his second of the night but the ball floats just wide to the right.

Hinsdale South with a great chance to break into the scoring column as the Hornets have an open man on the breakaway who gets behind the defense. It’s one on one with Drew Connelly and the Redwing keeper makes a fantastic kick save to keep the sheet clean. Benet still holding a 2-0 lead.

Late in the half, Jack Walsh kicks one deep into the middle of the field off a throw in. Mark Ndrio traps the ball and makes a move before taking a shot. The ball deflects off a defender and into the net. The freshman gives the Redwings a 3-0 lead heading into halftime.

The Redwings maintain control in the second half

Benet looks to add on in the second half, Jack Wesley with a free kick that finds the head of Drew Fieldman, but the ball is knocked away by the Hinsdale keeper.

Redwings with a corner kick and a pair of captains connect for the goal as Fieldman finds Jack Kuelthau, who gets great power behind his header for the goal. Benet Academy with a 4-0 victory over Hinsdale South boys soccer. The Redwings await the winner of Nazareth and St. Francis in the regional final.