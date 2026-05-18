Benet Academy boys volleyball comes back in win over Neuqua

Tonight, a non-conference matchup in Lisle begins as the Benet Academy Redwings host the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua strikes first

Benet sets the tone early, with a nice recovery from Neuqua until Quinn Robinson tips the ball down for the point.

After, the Wildcats get on the board with Nathan Barger firing a shot through traffic.

Later in the first set, Barger is able to find a hole on the court for a point. The Wildcats lead 18-15.

Fighting back, the Redwings try to send Shrikar Sunil’s shot the other way but can’t muster it. The Wildcats take set one, 25-23.

The Redwings fly back in set two

Neuqua continues their winning momentum with a nice rally in set two. Benet’s return opportunity is denied, and the Wildcats take a quick lead.

Then, both squads engage in a great rally, with a big save by Benet’s Juan Betancourt. Liam Mitchell and Barger team up for the defense at the net and keep Neuqua going.

However that lead would be short lived. After going on a 9-2 run, the Redwings get into a groove and force Neuqua to call a timeout.

Then, after the next serve, Redwing Luke Mitra spikes over for the kill.

Next, Betancourt’s serve goes over, Neuqua sets up, but the bow and arrow misses the target and the Redwings tie the game up with a 25-18 set two victory.

Benet Academy comes back for the victory

In the start of the third set, Collin Hardin starts the serving for Neuqua. Mitra sets up Robinson for another Redwing kill.

Later in the set, Liam Mitchell puts some nice spin on the ball and forces the Redwings to power the ball up. But miscommunication catches them off guard and the Wildcats stay in the hunt.

Neuqua wins five straight points and are looking to come back. Betancourt then bumps over to Robinson, and Robinson finds Lukas Carlsen for the game winning kill.

Benet Academy comes back to take the last two sets, and winning set three 25-22. The Redwings host Joliet Catholic on Tuesday, while the Wildcats travel to Downers Grove South on Monday night.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.