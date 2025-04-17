Benet Academy boys volleyball outlasts Waubonsie Valley in marathon match

Boys volleyball is on the verge of beginning conference play, but first Benet Academy travels to Waubonsie Valley for a non-conference showdown between a pair of local teams. The Redwings are coming off a 3-0 performance in the Rolling Meadows quad over the weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet and Waubonsie go back and forth in the opening set

In the first set, the Redwings await the Waubonsie serve as Reed Hefley sets up Jacob Olejnik who gets up for one of his 11 kills in the match.

Later in the set, the Benet counter attack flips sides as Hefley sets up Aris Maurukas who powers through the block attempt. Benet with an early 8-7 lead.

Waubonsie Valley stays right with the Redwings. Owen Petranek passes over to outside hitter Petar Ivanov who gets his big night started with a strong kill to put the Warriors in front.

Benet serving later in the opening set holding a slim lead when Ivanov slides to make the dig, gets up and delivers another kill off the assist from Petranek.

The Redwings lead by one hoping to put the first set away. Libero Ryan Pecak delivers the ace to put Benet up 23-21.

This one continues to see saw back and forth. Match point for the Redwings up 26-25. Jad Omari with a dig before AJ Ruffin slams a kill through the block to tie the game at 26-26.

Joseph Torrico serves for Benet looking to close things out leading 27-26. Ivanov goes for the kill but Benet recovers, allowing Vincent Cabay to knock home the point to win the set 28-26.

The Warriors win another marathon set

In the second set, the Redwings look to keep the momentum going with an early advantage. Shane Walsh slaps a ball to the open floor to earn the point for the Wings.

Waubonsie is not deterred and has a response. Dhruvesh Parthiban slides over and sets up Michael Johnson who slams down the kill as the Warriors pull in front.

The Warriors on the serve and Benet is forced to send a free ball over the net. Parthiban with another assist, this time to AJ Ruffin for the kill.

Waubonsie leading late in the second set, but Benet looks to stay alive. Benet taps one over, but Omari dives to keep the ball in the air. A free ball goes back to Benet as Jacob Olejnik sets up Cabay who evens things up with a kill. All tied at 28-28.

Set point for the Warriors leading 29-28 as Petranek serves for the green and gold. Reed Hefley goes for the kill attempt but it stays wide to the right as Waubonsie wins another marathon set 30-28.

The Warriors hope to keep the wave going into the third set as fatigue begins to set in after the lengthy battle. Jad Omari takes the deflection from Parthiban and turns it to an assist to Ivanov who gets the kill for the point.

The Redwings look for some quick points and Olejnik delivers with an ace as Benet goes in front in set three.

Benet hangs on for a big road victory over Waubonsie

Benet beginning to pull away with Reed Hefley setting up Maurukas for one of his 15 kills to put the Redwings on the brink of victory.

Last chance for the Warriors down 24-17 with Parthiban serving. Hefley with an assist to Owen Sweeney who delivers the knockout blow. Benet Academy wins the third set 25-17 for a hard fought three-set win over Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball. The Redwings have another non-con clash with Naperville North the following day.