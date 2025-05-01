Benet Academy boys volleyball sweeps Metea Valley in two sets

Benet boys volleyball travels to Mustang Country at Metea Valley for a non-conference matchup. Metea is coming off a two-set win over Naperville North, while the Redwings fell to Marist earlier this week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet boys volleyball easily handles Metea in the first set

Benet grabs an early 2-1 lead in the opening set, with Rudra Patel tying the score after a strong spike.

The Redwings build momentum as Aris Maurukas hammers a kill past the Mustangs’ defense for another point.

Maurukas then receives the serve and sets up Reed Hefley, who connects with Shane Walsh for a big spike to extend Benet’s lead to 9-3.

A few points later, Joseph Torrico serves up an ace, and the Redwings take full control, leading 14-5.

Metea Valley tries to stay within reach with Rudra Patel delivering another solid kill, but the Mustangs still trail by eight.

Later, Reed Hefley adds another kill to push Benet further ahead.

The Mustangs respond with Om Patel setting up Ryan Da Silva for a strong kill, but Benet maintains the edge.

Benet reaches set point as Jacob Olejnik passes to Vincent Cabay, who finishes the first set with a kill. The Redwings win it convincingly, 25-12.

Mustangs charge out to a 9-5 advantage in set two

In the second set, Metea Valley comes out strong. Ryan Da Silva slams a kill to get the Mustangs on the board first.

Shriyans Battula follows that up with an ace, helping Metea build a 4-0 lead.

The Mustangs keep the pressure on as Nathan Verthein smashes a kill off the Benet block for another point.

Om Kota adds to the surge with a spike, making it 9-5 Metea Valley.

Benet Academy soars to a sweet sweep against Metea Valley

However, Benet settles in and storms back. Jacob Olejnik sets up Vincent Cabay for the kill, giving the Redwings their first lead of the set at 13-12.

Aris Maurukas delivers another big point to keep Benet ahead, leading 16-15.

Ryan Pecak steps to the line and delivers a clutch ace for the Redwings.

Moments later, Jacob Olejnik follows with another ace, helping Benet pull away at 20-16.

Metea Valley keeps fighting, with Battula landing a late kill, but Benet Academy closes it out, taking the second set 25-19 and sweeping the match in two sets.