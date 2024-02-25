Benet Academy captures another boys basketball regional title 57-54 over Oswego East

Another year, another regional final appearance for Benet Academy as the Redwings make their 14th straight and want to continue that push back to the state series. Benet takes Oswego East and guard Jehvion Starwood who brings excitement to his team and the crowd. The Wolves are in search of their third straight regional plaque. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The forecast is calling for raining threes

The Redwings go work right away from deep as Jayden Wright shoots the NBA range three to put Benet up 8-0 early.

The forecast is calling for a 100 percent chance of raining threes, and it’s Wright again with the pump fake who takes the triple and hits with the foul. It’s a hot 12-3 start for Benet Academy.

The Wolves get a quick spark with Noah Mason who takes a three of his own and sinks it. Five minutes into the opening quarter and it’s a 12-6 game.

Jayden Wright gets a three, and so does Daniel Pauliukonis, who gets a nice bounce, and it goes in for the Redwings.

The high-scoring first quarter for Benet ends with a Gabe Sularski floater that drops in to beat the buzzer. Redwings lead 20-10.

Oswego East goes on a run to start the second

The Wolves begin their howl in the second as Drew Wisdom tries out his mid-range, and it works to perfection.

Then Torrin Ross fights his way through the defense and gets the hoop and the harm. The Wolves start the quarter on a 7-0 run and trail 20-17.

The Redwings leading 24-22 and after a defensive stop, Wright hits the fast break button and lays it in along with a foul.

He hit the Wright button on his game controller and number three ends the half with a buzzer-beater. 29-24 Benet in front at the break.

Swing after swing in the second half

It’s raining and pouring three balls, and it’s Pauliukonis shooting and hitting another one as Benet pushes the lead once again.

The Wolves keep on responding to every Redwing swing, and Mason hits the gas and is in a one-on-one with Sularski, and he wins the battle with a bucket.

On the other end, Sularski says you want to play tough, let’s play tough. He drives and lays it in with the foul. It’s 42-33 Redwings after the three-point play from the sophomore.

Benet keeps on attacking the rim and it’s big man Colin Stack adding on to the fun and the Redwings stay up by double digits as we head to the fourth.

The Wolves need to get their man Jehvion Starwood involved after early foul trouble. This three-point basket does the trick. They are once again back within single digits down 49-42.

The Wolves cut it to 50-47 but Parker Sulaver adds some insurance for the Redwings by kissing the glass for two.

It’s a one-point game with under two minutes to go and Blake Fagbemi helps the cause by scooping one in to put Benet up 54-51.

The Wolves show why they are such a tough out. Starwood can’t hit the shot but there’s Andrew Wiggins getting the board and puts it back in plus one. After the freebie it’s down to a one point Benet lead.

Benet secures the Oswego East regional

After a couple of Redwings freebies, they lead 57-54 with over ten seconds left. Starwood is hoping to put the team on his back but Wright gets his hand on the ball and the Redwing defense clears it out and that’s the game. Benet Academy takes home yet another regional title after a hard fought 57-54 win over Oswego East and will face top-seeded Bolingbrook in the sectional semi finals.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!