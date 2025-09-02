Benet Academy comes out on top at the Neuqua Valley boys golf tri-meet

Neuqua Valley boys golf welcomes Benet Academy and Plainfield North for a tri-meet on a windy afternoon at Tamarack Golf Course in south Naperville. Neuqua junior Daniel Zhang hopes to build on his individual medal at the McGonagle a week ago. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Several golfers move under par in the early holes

Multiple golfers start their rounds by racking up birdies and pars, including Neuqua Valley junior Connor Rodebaugh, who stays at one under after a nice par save on the third hole.

Over to the par five fifth hole, where Chase Jessopp from Benet Academy places his chip from the fairway just a couple feet from the pin. The senior sinks the putt from there to snag a birdie for the Redwings.

Daniel Zhang gets off to a bit of a rocky start, but he makes a nice recovery chip from the rough to get over the raised bunker and onto the green. Zhang finishes the back half strong and ends his round with a 40.

On the seventh hole, Benet senior Luke Donovan is putting from just off the green for birdie. It settles just short of the cup, leaving an easy tap in for par. Donovan with a solid round of 38.

Plainfield North sophomore Sam Espinosa takes his second shot from the rough on the seventh hole. He lands on the green after a nice approach. His round of 39 ties for the second-best score on the team.

Benet begins to pull away

The Redwings are getting strong performances up and down the lineup. Cameron Colleran chipping from off the ninth hole green as he places his shot within 15 feet. Colleran uses his great start to the day to earn a score of 38.

The wind picked up the last three holes of the day, giving many golfers problems. However, Neuqua Valley junior Braden Chung is able to finish his day on a high note with a 12 foot birdie putt, helping him to a score of 39 for the Wildcats.

Benet is beginning to pull away with the strength of the short game. Grant Carrigan saves par with a well-struck putt as he ends his round with a 37 for the black and red.

Redwing junior Jack Quil looks for a long-range par to finish at even par on the day. The putt stays left, but that does little to damper a great round for Quil, who tallies a 36, the second-best round of any competitor.

Neuqua Valley needs a strong finish to hold off Plainfield North for second place in the team standings. Tegan Clancy with a great day for the Wildcats as the senior ends up at two over with a 37, the best round on the team, just ahead of Rodebaugh’s 38.

The Redwings take the win after a strong performance across the board

The top golfer on the day is Benet senior Caden Petersen, who sinks the tricky par putt on the ninth hole to wrap up an even round of 35. Benet Academy takes the win with a team score of 146 with Neuqua Valley two strokes ahead of Plainfield North. The Tigers are led by senior Marco Mazzuca with a 38.