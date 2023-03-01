Benet Academy cruises by Lake Park in the boys basketball sectional semifinal

Fresh off a regional final win over Bartlett, Benet Academy is back in the boys basketball sectional semifinal for a second straight season at Bartlett high school to face Lake Park. They want to keep winning as their last appearance in the sectional final was in 2018. Now they take on the Laners who are also coming off a regional final win over Willowbrook. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Brayden Fagbemi attacks early on in the Bartlett basketball sectional semi

Redwings get things started on defense. Nikola Abusara pokes the ball away and here comes Braden Fagbemi going all the way to the rim for an easy lay-in.

Fagbemi continues to rob the Lake Park basketball store. He makes the swipe and sprints across the court with some contact and still puts the bucket in plus a foul to make it 10-2 Benet.

Josh Gerber keeps the Lancers in it

Now it’s third times the charm for the Lancers as Josh Gerber connects from three to make it a 10-5 deficit. Benet adds on six more points to lead 16-5 after one.

Gerber and Lake Park keep on attacking as he runs through the paint and scores off the glass. The Lancers are back within single digits.

However, good luck stopping the high powered Wings and specifically Fagbemi who says I can shoot threes as well. The senior drops thirteen points on the night.

With the break approaching Parker Sulaver gets his opportunity after a broken play. This shot puts Benet up double digits, 29-18 at the half.

Lake Park keeps climbing back

Lancers continue to hang around in the third. Camden Cerese shakes free of Absusara and then just nails the three like nobody’s business. Lake Park trails once again by single digits 29-21.

Sam Driscoll and Benet throw in the dagger

The Redwings keep on responding to every swing and Sam Driscoll makes the Lancer defense pay the price by hitting a wide open three.

Driscoll is not done yet from three point land. He’s all alone on the wing and puts it in to add on to his sixteen point night.

It was a defense into offense kind of night for Benet. Abusara shows off a beautiful behind the back pass to Brady Kunka, who rises up and scores. Following a 51-35 win over Lake Park, Benet improves to 32-1 and move on to the sectional final where they’ll face the winner of Wheaton Warrenville South and Geneva.

