Benet Academy cruises past Glenbard West in the girls volleyball sectional final

Excitement is in the air for the girls volleyball sectional final featuring two teams who are no strangers to each other this season. Benet Academy is looking to add another girls volleyball sectional plaque to the trophy case while their opponent, Glenbard West is back in the sectional final for the first time since 2017 and is facing this Redwing squad for the fourth time this season. The Hilltoppers won the first matchup back in August while Benet took the two most recent contests. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redwings with a strong start

The Redwings are up by one but Anya Warren draws up the ace to give Benet another point.

It’s a close first set but Ava Novak will make sure things stay in check with a kill. That puts the Redwings up 9-6.

Glenbard West bounces back

On the very next serve, Marin Johnson and the Hilltoppers answer back. Cara Herbert sets up number 10 and she gets the kill to get them back within two.

Later on Avery Herbert keeps the firepower on for her squad. Once the return happens, here is Herbert ready for the kill and she gets it down. Glenbard West now trails by just a point.

We are tied at 14 and the Hilltoppers are hoping to snag the lead but Gabby Stasys and the Wings want the point more so she’ll just float it over and the ball lands in their favor.

Hilltoppers keep their juice flowing so Breccan Schkeck tries a kill that is saved by the Wings. They reset and Scheck tries again and this time it’s a kill for Glenbard West. We are tied again this time at 16-16.

Although good luck trying to defend Benet sophomore Lynney Tarnow. After a couple of hits she just leaps up and kills that volleyball to extend the team lead to 18-16.

Redwings win a thriller of a first-set

The Redwings hold a 24-22 lead with set point coming up. Herbert is trying to keep the set going but she hits the ball out of bounds and the Wings survive the first set with a 25-22 win.

Hilltoppers start set two strong

In set number two it’s the Hilltoppers stealing the thunder. It’s a 3-3 tie and the team in the black jerseys seize the moment. It’s Herbert making sure she gets the kill to go to put her team in front 4-3.

Tied at 5-5, and now the Redwings are trying to steal the momentum. Ellie Stiernagle sets up Stasys for the kill and it’s good.

In a big match like this, everyone is doing their part. Audrey Asleson brings the heat for the Redwings on her kill and she keeps the Wings up 12-10.

Glenbard West won’t give up and neither will Scheck, who gets a much-needed kill to make it a four-point deficit for the Hilltoppers

While up by five the Redwings can sense the sectional plaque in their grasp and so can Tarnow, who gets an easy ace for the black and red.

Redwings sweep their way to another sectional

Time for the match point with Benet up 24-18. Ellie Stiernagle ends it with a kill. Benet Academy wins yet another sectional final in straight sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-18. Redwings will move on to the super sectionals for the second season in a row where they’ll take on New Trier on Friday Night.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!