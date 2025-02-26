Benet Academy edges out Downers Grove North in the girls basketball sectional semifinals

After a dominating regional final win against Naperville North, Benet Academy girls’ basketball is back in the sectional semifinals and takes on Downers Grove North! The Trojans are looking for their first sectional final berth since the 2019-2020 season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Bridget Rifenburg jumps in on a low-scoring first

The Redwings make the best of a slow start. Bridget Rifenburg drives through the lane and connects on a lefty floater. The Redwings lead 11-7 after one.

The Trojans get a quick bucket with Campbell Thulin, who scores off the inbound pass.

Benet heads the other way, and it’s Emma Briggs who finds the open lane. She puts on the euro step and drops it in for a 15-11 lead.

Another possession for the Wings results in more scoring and it’s Rifenburg on the wing and she nails the three.

Downers Grove North picks up momentum before the break

However, the Trojans get a much-needed shot before the break, with Caitlin Sandridge winning a one-on-one with her defender. Though Benet remains in front at the half at 23-16.

DGN brings positive vibes into the second half, with Adysen Fanta on the fast break. She spins and uses the right hand for the bucket.

The Wings steal the vibes back with Briggs passing to an open Lindsay Harzich, who knocks down the trifecta.

Later on, Aria Mazza gets involved as she tries the three from the corner and it’s money. The Redwings build their lead to 31-20 heading into the final quarter.

Trojans continue to hang around thanks to Campbell, who leads all scorers with 21 points in the game. Her scores puts them back within single digits.

Benet Academy defeats Downers Grove North and moves on to the Sectional Final

However, Benet stays on the gas, and here is Mazza for three and she sinks it! Benet Academy moves on to the sectional final, where they play Waubonsie Valley for a third straight sectional championship, and for a fifth consecutive season in the playoffs.

