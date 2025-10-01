Benet Academy flag football caps off the Hinsdale Central quad with a win over the Red Devils

Hinsdale Central High School is the host for a girls flag football quad with the Red Devils capping things off against Benet Academy. Both teams are coming off their games against Naperville Central, with the Red Devils losing to Naperville Central and Benet picking up a win over the Redhawks by the score of 20-19. The Redwings fell to Marist 14-13 to start the day. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neither team can gain the edge in a scoreless opening half

The opening quarter is underway Benet’s Giada McGlyn has the ball in hand and runs about 40-yards downfield, spinning through the defense until Hinsdale Central’s Carley Brunell stops her after a lengthy first down carry.

With a minute remaining in the first, Ava Mersinger looks to get the Redwings on the board, but Julia Grien of Hinsdale Central gets the flag near the red zone.

Later in the drive, Mersinger, with the ball in hand completes a pass to Maggie Pearse near the endzone, where Grien stops the Redwing in her tracks. It’s a scoreless game at the end of the first quarter.

The 2nd quarter is underway with Emersyn Willits throwing from the endzone, where Elle Kinder is there for a complete catch. Benet’s Mary Grace Bracken eventually makes the stop for the Redwing defense. Hinsdale Central is unable to get any closer from there.

Near the end of the half, Ava Mersinger has the ball in hand for the Redwings and looks to complete a pass to Maggie Pearse, but the ball gets intercepted by Hinsdale Central’s Allison Scott. Both teams go into halftime with no points on the scoreboard

Redwing hoopers connect for the touchdown

Going to the 3rd quarter, Benet’s Emma Briggs looks to get the Redwings on the board by twisting and turning through multiple Hinsdale Central players until Zofia Hasek takes the flag from Briggs after a solid gain to move Benet down the field.

Later in the 3rd, Emma Briggs passes to Ava Mersinger, they are used to connecting on the basketball court but now they are making plays on the gridiron as Mersinger makes her way with the ball all the way to the endzone for Benet’s first touchdown of the game. The Redwings take a 6-0 lead after missing on the conversion.

About three minutes into the 4th quarter, Hinsdale Central is looking to get on the board. Emersyn Willits makes a throw to Elle Kinder for the team’s first touchdown of the game.

Willits looks to score the 1-point conversion. She throws to Bryleigh Panos to give Hinsdale Central the lead, but Kasey Glynn slams the door on the pass as the game remains tied at 6-6.

With four minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, Emma Briggs hands the ball to Ava Mersinger at the 38-yard line. Mersinger keeps on running while avoiding defenders in her path, resulting in another touchdown for Benet Academy.

Benet has the chance for the conversion point with Briggs throwing to Maggie Pearse at the endzone. It’s a nice catch for Pearse as Benet goes up by seven at 13-6.

The Benet defense shuts the door on the Red Devils

With a minute remaining in the 4th quarter, Willits is looking to throw a complete pass. Redwing Eve Sternbenz circles around the quarterback, looking for the flag, but Willits throws it deep. Bryleigh Panos leaps for the catch, but Redwing Grace Cline jumps for the interception and heads the other way. The Red Devils eventually track Cline down, but the pick seals the win for the Redwings. Benet Academy ends the quad with a 13-6 victory over Hinsdale Central.