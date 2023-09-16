Benet Academy football drops a close one to Montini Catholic

After surrendering their first loss of the season last week against IC Catholic, Benet Academy football is on the road facing another undefeated team, the Montini Catholic Broncos. This is the first meeting between these schools since 2009, a game the Broncos won 43-6. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy football jumps out to an early lead

On the first drive of the game, QB Gaetano Carbonara rolls to his right and throws it right into the hands of Redwing Daniel Flores. The early turnover gives the Redwings great field position less than a minute into the game.

After advancing the ball inside the ten-yard line, Flores is back on the field for a field goal attempt. The snap is good and Flores sends it through the uprights for the first score of the game. 3-0 Benet three minutes into play.

On the next Bronco drive, they’re faced with a third and long. Carbonara drops back as Declan Walsh gets around the edge and brings him down for the sack. The Redwing defense keeps Montini scoreless through one quarter.

Moving on to the second quarter, Montini has possession with just under 30 seconds to go in the half, Carbonara throws one deep downfield, where Rocky Rosanova is waiting for the interception. He’s able to return the ball into Bronco territory, handing the ball over to the Benet offense with 15 seconds on the clock in the half.

In search of some last-second points before halftime, Ryan Kubacki Jr. looks to his left and launches a deep jump ball down the sideline to Rosanova. It’s deflected out of the hands of Rosanova and right into the breadbasket for Pat Pitello. He’s the first player to cross the goal line thanks to the 45-yard heave from Kubacki Jr. It’s 10-0 Benet going into halftime.

Montini makes it a game in the second half

Now, with a little over two minutes to go in the third, Santino Florio catches a screen pass, eludes a trio of Redwing defenders, and then speeds down the sideline with one man to beat. He crosses the ten before he is tripped up and downed at the one-yard line. He fires up the home crowd and sets up an easy scoring opportunity.

After a couple of stops, Montini brings in Nick Irion to take the 3rd down snap. He takes the ball and follows a big push up front, falling into a dogpile in the endzone. After clearing away players, the referees eventually signal the touchdown. With the extra point, Montini is now down 10-7 with less then a minute left in the third.

Following a Benet three-and-out, the Broncos are in possession again. Carbonara fakes to the running back, looks downfield and he’s got Florio wide open and he catches it for the big touchdown. After scoring two TDs in less than two minutes of game time, Montini is on top 14-10, just a minute into the fourth.

With six minutes left in the game, the Redwings have entered Bronco territory. Kubacki Jr. looks to his right and connects with Luke Wildes. He gains some yards after the catch and takes a hard hit, but he gives Benet a first down inside the ten-yard line.

On the very next play, Kubacki Jr. fakes the handoff and is under pressure immediately. He avoids a couple of defenders, but Jaxon Lane is able to jar the football loose and a fellow Bronco recovers it. The costly turnover gives Montini possession with five minutes left to play.

After forcing a punt, the Redwings have a fourth and long scenario with the ball back near midfield. Kubacki Jr drops back with an empty backfield, he loads up and fires it but it’s deflected by a Broncos defender and falls to the turf. Montini regains possession with a little over two minutes to go in the fourth.

Broncos put the icing on the cake

Now with 30 seconds to go in the game, Montini has a fourth and 15 at Benet’s 36-yard line. They run play action again and Carbonara once more finds Florio downfield for his second TD of the game and it puts the nail in the coffin. Montini wins 21-10, hanging on to improve to 4-0 on the season.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!