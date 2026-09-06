Benet Academy football hangs on for tight win over Leo

Week three of the high school football season saw Benet Academy playing on Saturday night as the 1-1 Redwings traveled to St. Xavier to take on Leo. The Lions entered the contest sitting at 2-0 to start the season. The Redwings took a 17-0 lead early in the third quarter, but the Lions scored 14 unanswered to make it 17-14. The Benet defense held its ground from there to escape with a 17-14 win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Lions are forced to punt in the opening quarter, but the snap goes over Sam Espinoza’s head. He tries to recover, but misses the ball as it rolls into the end zone. Donovan Wells falls on it for a Benet touchdown. Redwings strike first after shades of Sean Landeta and Shaun Gayle from the 1986 NFL playoffs.

Redwings take a double-digit lead before half

The Redwings have the ball on offense as we hit quarter number two. Alex Mitchell completes a pass to Luca Diomede, who puts all of his defenders on ice. He can’t quite make it to the end zone, but he sets the wings up on the doorstep.

The Wings make the drive count with Mitchell pitching to Hawke Lawler, who just breaks the plane for the touchdown to make it 14-0 Benet.

Leo comes alive in the second half

Lions have the ball looking to get on the board before the half. Trent Watson throws up a pass, but it’s picked off by Ronan Devine. Devine returns the ball for nearly twenty, but Benet is unable to add on with points. They keep their 14-0 lead at the break.

After a Benet field goal, Leo transforms into a new team in the second half. Watson hits Robert Cunningham on the screen; he jukes defenders and then finds open grass. Cunningham races down the sideline, and 71 yards later it’s a Leo Lions touchdown. They’re on the board trailing 17-7 heading to the fourth.

The Redwings test out the razzle dazzle, which disastrously results in a fumble, and out of the blue comes Dontae Felder for the scoop and score. Leo arises from the dead trailing 17-14 with

Benet is hoping to drain the clock, but Alex Mitchell gets a brutal hit as Cunningham knocks him to the ground to end the drive, giving the ball back to the Lions.

Benet stands tall to secure the win

Leo has possession in Redwing territory and hopes to march down the field, but on third down, Dean Meah and the Benet defense blow up the play and force Leo to punt. The Redwings are able to run out the clock and hold on from there, improving to 2-1 on the year after a 17-14 win over Leo.

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