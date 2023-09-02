Benet Academy football wins on the road against the Maroons

The Redwings of Benet Academy travel to face the Moline Maroons for some Friday Night Lights. The two teams won their season openers and look to keep their perfect records as Benet Academy beat Moline in a close contest 24-21 this time last year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy and Moline both strike early

Benet Academy opens the game with Ryan Kubacki throwing a deep one downfield to find Pat Pitello coming down with the grab inside the Moline 10.

A couple of plays later, the Redwings punch it in as Kubacki finds Pat Pitello out in the flat. The Redwings strike first on their opening drive.

Moline starts their offense on the ground. Here, Adrian Cooper runs up the middle and bounces outside to get inside the red zone.

On the handoff, Cooper splits through the Redwings’ defense and gets into the endzone, making 7-7.

Benet gets the ball back on offense, and running back Charlie Kane catches it out of the backfield and runs up the sidelines for the first down.

Benet Academy retakes lead going into halftime

Benet once again strikes through the air as Kubacki, looking for a man, rolls out of the picket to find Pat Pitello on his back for the score and Pitello’s second touchdown of the night. Benet Academy leads 14-7 to end the first quarter.

The Redwings get the ball back and look to march down the field, and Kane helps with the nice one-handed snag out of the backfield.

They go to finish the drive as Kubacki threads the needle to Rosanova in the endzone for 6. Kubacki and Rosanova combine, making it 21-7.

The Redwings extend their lead in the second half

Redwings are flying on all sides of the ball as Charlie O’Grady’s big hit dislodges the ball and is recovered by Martin Radgowski to give Benet the ball back.

Benet looks to take advantage of good field position, but linebacker Jack Sibley and company help make the tackle to keep it to a field goal.

The Redwings’ offense, though, is too much for the Maroons as Kubacki scrambles out of the pocket and gets it done with his feet to score 6.

Benet ends the night as they started by scoring through the air. Kubacki throws it up for Rasanova, who comes down with the grab. Benet Academy takes the victory ride home after beating Moline 38-7.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!