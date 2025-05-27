Benet Academy gets by Naperville North in the boys lacrosse sectional quarterfinal

Welcome to the IHSA boys lacrosse sectional quarterfinals with today’s matchup featuring the Benet Academy Redwings and the Naperville North Huskies squaring off at Geneva High School. The winner will play St. Charles East in the sectional semis on Wednesday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings get on the board first

Redwing Patrick Carr gets the scoring started in this one, bouncing the ball past the Husky defender for the first points of the game.

After receiving the pass, Redwing Reilly Butas rifles it in for his team’s second goal of the game. It doubles the Redwing lead right before the end of the first.

Naperville North bounces back to tie the game

After receiving the pass near the goal, Husky Logan Francoeur is wide open in front, and sneaks the ball past the goalie It gives the Huskies their first score of the

day, three minutes into the second quarter.

Moments later, the ball flies right to Jacob Springer, who adds to the positive North momentum with a goal of his own. Ladies and gentlemen, we are tied at 2-2.

Recent Redwing graduate, Tommy Bartenhagen, curls around the net and gets his shot past three North defenders to give his squad a 3-2 advantage.

Benet goalie Zack Gorman prevents North from tying the game on this excellent defensive effort to keep the ball in front of him.

Early in the 3rd quarter, Bartenhagen looks for someone, and finds Edward Winkofsky who scores from point blank range. The goal gives the Redwings a 4-2 lead

Evan Marschitz from Naperville North gets the rock, attacks down the left, and scores for the Huskies. Benet leads by just one at 4-3.

Benet pulls away late to move into the sectional semis

Benet leads 5-4 in the fourth quarter. Tommy Bartenhagen dices through the Huskie defense, and scores with a shot into the net. The Redwings are hyped up and lead 6-4 with time winding down.

Benet Academy adds on two more goals late in the game and walks away with a 8-4 victory over Naperville North boys lacrosse. The Redwings will face St. Charles in the semis.

