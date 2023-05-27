Benet Academy girls lacrosse loses out to Marist in sectional final

A title game takes us to Marist high school as the Redhawks host the Redwings of Benet Academy in the sectional finals. Marist edged out Benet 9-8 in the regular season. Yet, this game has higher stakes as the winner of this conference rivalry advances to super-sectionals on Tuesday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Marist extends lead after Benet Academy opens scoring

Benet Academy begins the scoring as Gianna Kurelko weaves her way through the Marist defense and buries her shot from point-blank range, giving the Redwings the early lead.

Marist gets back in the game quickly with two goals in succession. Marissa Rosner picks out Carmen Colon, and she rifles the shot into the net, making it 3-1 in favor of the Redbirds.

Marist looks to extend their lead, and they do as Rosner accelerates around the Benet defenders to get a clear shot on goal and makes no mistake with the finish. Marist now leads 4-1.

Kayli Grant gets on the scoresheet, scoring on a breakaway now, making it 5-1.

Benet Academy battles back to cut the deficit

The Redwings, though, refuse to roll over; Peyton O’Neill earns a penalty as she’s able to convert, finishing it in the bottom corner and cutting the deficit to 5-2.

However, Marist answers right back as Grant lays it off for Maggie Ohle, who slices through Benet to score.

The Redwings, though, refuse to go away, Madison Timmons finds Peyton O’Neill, and she drives right through the heart of Marist’s defense. She scores to make it 6-3 as Marist still holds the lead.

The Redbirds earn a penalty after a foul, and Ohle slots the ball into the bottom corner to extend Marist’s lead to 7-3.

Benet Academy again answers the call as Jamie Weber cuts in, getting off a quick shot to score. The senior and vocal leader shows her passion as Benet looks to make a comeback in the second half.

Benet Academy girls lacrosse falls just short to Marist late in second half

Marist has other plans; after a Benet turnover, the Redbirds counterattack with Ohle leading the way. She finds Grant, who does the rest getting around the Benet defender and scoring to make it 8-4.

With only minutes left in the game, Benet needs goals quickly, and they get one here as Kurelko converts the penalty to make it 8-5.

Marist puts the game to bed as Ohle speeds past the Benet defenders and buries her shot to seal the victory.

Marist are sectional champions who defeat Benet Academy 9-5 to advance to super-sectionals against Sandburg Co-op on Tuesday.

