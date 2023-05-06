Benet Academy girls soccer clinches ESCC title with shutout victory over Nazareth

Benet Academy girls soccer scores two second half goals in victory over Nazareth Academy to clinch the ESCC title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Nazareth Academy girls soccer travels to Benet Academy with the ESCC championship on the line. The Redwings look to bring home the title with an undefeated conference record.

Both teams with close calls in the opening half

In the first half, Benet with a throw in to Keira Petrucelli who makes the turn and sends a cross to the middle. The ball slips through the arms of Nazareth goalie Audrey Moster, but Rania Fikri gets a little overanxious with a shot that sails over the crossbar.

Olivia O’Neill with a corner kick for the Roadrunners later in the half. The shot is on target but Redwing keeper Shannon Clark grabs the ball out of the air for the save.

Near the end of the half, Petrucelli with some nice footwork to get free before sending another cross. Fikri gets a shot off but Moster is right there for the save to keep the game scoreless.

Final seconds of the first half and the Roadrunners are on the move. A long line drive shot heads towards the net, but once again Clark makes the snag as we head to halftime scoreless.

Benet Academy gets the offense going in the second half

Just a few minutes into the second half, Audrey Moster is unable to corral the loose ball. That allows Rania Fikri to control it and fire a shot into the open net for the goal. Benet finally breaks through for the 1-0 advantage.

Under twenty minutes to play in the game. Good ball movement from the Redwings as Petrucelli finds Rachel Burns. The defender fights her way through several defenders and powers a shot into the net for another goal, 2-0 Benet. The defense is able to close things out from there. Benet Academy wins the 2023 ESCC championship after a 2-0 win. The Redwings held all six of their opponents scoreless in conference play this season.

